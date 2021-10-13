Columbia Mayor Steven Benjamin Reflects on Decade-long Career
In June of 2010, Steven Benjamin took the oath of office and became the 44th mayor of Columbia and first African American to hold the position. This past February, Benjamin announced his current term would be his final. During his eleven years as mayor, Benjamin has often made headlines while leading the state’s capitol city, most recently on-going legal battles over mandating masks in schools, daycares and public spaces.www.southcarolinapublicradio.org
