Flash Flood Watch issued for Brown, Coleman, Concho, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brown; Coleman; Concho; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; San Saba; Sutton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Brown, Coleman, Concho, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba and Sutton. * Through Thursday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall is possible across much of the Heartland and Northwest Hill Country generally east of a Robert Lee to San Angelo to Ozona line. The remnants of Pamela will track across the area late this afternoon and into tonight, combining with a slow moving cold front to produce rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches by Thursday morning, with potential for localized even higher amounts. This heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding. Areas along the San Saba and South Llano River should be alert for the possibility of rapidly rising water as the heavy rain begins. * Low-lying areas may be impacted by flowing or standing water. Flooding may occur in urban or poor drainage areas, as well as near creeks, streams, and rivers.