Threat Modeling 1 big thing: Support broader security initiatives including threat modeling, red teaming, risk assessments, and incident response.

Just like digital security is crucial for the safety of your digital assets, so is physical security; it is important for the safety and longevity of your business. Albeit your assets might be digital, much of their protection is still physical. A security risk assessment can be challenging work especially for startups that are just starting their operations, but the benefits of this process are too good to lose. It is the usual industry practice for supporting this constant development within the security operations overall. The main purpose is to eliminate risk.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO