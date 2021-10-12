CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Threat Modeling 1 big thing: Engage in application and domain specific threat modeling, and attack surface analysis and reduction.

theartofservice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThreat Modeling 1 big thing: Engage in application and domain specific threat modeling, and attack surface analysis and reduction. The big picture: Be confident that your operation is revising and develop processes to strengthen the current Security Operations Framework, review policies and highlight the challenges in managing SLAs. Why it...

theartofservice.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Shifting security models to help partners counter new threats

Nick McAlister, Senior Director, EMEA Channel & Partner Go To Market at VMware. As our partners attest in almost every conversation we have with them, almost everything we knew about security has gone through a radical re-think over the past 18 months. Organisations of all shapes and sizes have had...
TECHNOLOGY
cell.com

Predictive regulatory and metabolic network models for systems analysis of Clostridioides difficile

We present predictive models for comprehensive systems analysis of Clostridioides difficile, the etiology of pseudomembranous colitis. By leveraging 151 published transcriptomes, we generated an EGRIN model that organizes 90% of C. difficile genes into a transcriptional regulatory network of 297 co-regulated modules, implicating genes in sporulation, carbohydrate transport, and metabolism. By advancing a metabolic model through addition and curation of metabolic reactions including nutrient uptake, we discovered 14 amino acids, diverse carbohydrates, and 10 metabolic genes as essential for C. difficile growth in the intestinal environment. Finally, we developed a PRIME model to uncover how EGRIN-inferred combinatorial gene regulation by transcription factors, such as CcpA and CodY, modulates essential metabolic processes to enable C. difficile growth relative to commensal colonization. The C. difficile interactive web portal provides access to these model resources to support collaborative systems-level studies of context-specific virulence mechanisms in C. difficile.
SCIENCE
securitymagazine.com

Emerging technology, evolving threats — Part III: 5G and the new surfaces and strategies

In the opening column of this series, “Emerging Technology, Evolving Threats,” [check out Part I here and Part II here], I wrote about quantum computing — how it portends both great opportunity and cybersecurity challenges. While very real and a subject we overlook at our peril, we most likely will not be grappling with its tangible impact any time soon.
TECHNOLOGY
The Next Web

How to protect your machine learning models against adversarial attacks

Machine learning has become an important component of many applications we use today. And adding machine learning capabilities to applications is becoming increasingly easy. Many ML libraries and online services don’t even require a thorough knowledge of machine learning. However, even easy-to-use machine learning systems come with their own challenges....
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Corporation#Microsoft Corporation#News Corp#Software Security#Unitedhealth Group#Information Security#Sdl#Audit Regulatory Or
nps.edu

New Approaches in Prediction Models Shines Light on Numerical Analysis

Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Distinguished Professor Frank Giraldo, Chair of the NPS Applied Mathematics department, recently released his latest textbook, “An Introduction to Element-based Galerkin Methods on Tensor-Product Bases.” The comprehensive textbook is written to help students and professionals solve problems using Galerkin methods. “The book is designed to give...
MONTEREY, CA
financialadvisoriq.com

Too Much of a Good Thing? Pruning the Thicket of Models in Your Practice

Model portfolios make it easy for advisors to put their clients’ money to work and focus on other tasks. But the explosion of choices for cheap and efficient asset allocation blueprints – most of which rely largely on ETFs – has created an unwieldy collection of packaged portfolios in some advisors’ practices, according to one asset manager.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection (STAP) Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Trend Micro, Raytheon, FireEye, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection (STAP) Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Cisco Systems, Symantec, McAfee, Dell EMC, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies, Trend Micro, Raytheon, FireEye, AhnLab, ThreatTrack Security, ProofPoint, Norman ASA, Invincea, Cylance & Bromium etc.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Business Insider

Why Bitcoin Will Reach $100,000 In Less Than 80 Days

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) futures are rallying ahead of ETF application rulings that are expected to come as soon as next week. Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQX:VYGVF) CEO Steve Ehrlich is excited about the potential of a Bitcoin Futures ETF because a favorable ruling would start to show acceptance of cryptocurrencies from the SEC, he said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."
MARKETS
hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
ECONOMY
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
TheConversationAU

What is an ETF? And why is it driving Bitcoin back to record high prices?

The Bitcoin bulls are racing again. A year ago the cryptocurrency was valued at less than US$12,000. Now it has passed the symbolic milestone of US$60,000, nudging the US$63,255 record it reached in mid-April, before its price fell to as low as US$30,000 in July. Bitcoin’s rally over the past month is largely attributed to speculation the US Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to approve an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, based on Bitcoin futures. So what is an ETF, and why does this matter to the value of Bitcoin? How does an ETF work? An exchange-traded fund is an investment fund, comprising...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $111.97M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $111,966,629 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xa59e84f0b7afd006a6ab61974f4c4df7f7d259f1. $111,966,629 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe31d2d6c037762ebb9437513fbdae2df8390ed4e. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
precisionvaccinations.com

Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Under Side Effect Review by U.S. FDA

(Precision Vaccinations) — The Wall Street Journalreported on October 16, 2021, the U.S. FDA confirmed it is reviewing Moderna's SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine's risk of generating inflammatory heart conditions in young men. "I think people can be reassured that the risk of myocarditis (from) an mRNA vaccine is low, it appears...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy