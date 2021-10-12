Threat Modeling 1 big thing: Develop experience performing threat modeling and design reviews to assess security implications and requirements.

Data is a crucial component of machine learning (ML) and having the proper quality and amount of data sets is critical for accurate outcomes. The complexity of your model, machine learning algorithms, nature of data, and validation procedure - all influence how much training data is necessary for machine learning. The ML model you learn will be only as good as the data you give it to learn from. For now, It would be preferable for you to acquire as much data as possible and use it.

