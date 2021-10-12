Threat Modeling 1 big thing: Develop new algorithms and implement parallel software for seismic data processing/modeling/inversion.

The business value isn’t in your data, it lies in the transformation layer. Today, every company collects data and tries to leverage it. The issue is, raw data won’t get you to great insights and useful predictions, simply because it’s not structured in a way that is conducive to data analytics. You will usually have to transform your data and variables in order to make it analysis-ready. We hear a lot about data transformation, as it is a key step in the ETL/ELT (Extract — Load — Transform) processes, the most widely used data integration approaches. Today, we dive deeper into the transformation process and try to untangle the data transformation/data modeling ecosystem.

