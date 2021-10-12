CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Threat Modeling 1 big thing: Develop new algorithms and implement parallel software for seismic data processing/modeling/inversion.

Threat Modeling 1 big thing: Develop new algorithms and implement parallel software for seismic data processing/modeling/inversion. The big picture: Be sure your team coordinates the preparation and presentation of user technical support and training materials to ensure the efficient, effective and secure use of information and communications technology.

Related
Forbes

How To Utilize New Workforce Models

Vikram Ahuja is a serial-entrepreneur and CEO@Talent500, trusted by some of the world's best companies to build global teams. "The Great Resignation" is here. There is currently an across-the-board exodus with nearly 41% of the global workforce "likely to consider leaving their current employer within the next year." Covid-19 has made an already difficult talent market even more challenging, and in the U.S. alone, four million people quit their jobs in April.
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

What is Data Modeling?

The business value isn’t in your data, it lies in the transformation layer. Today, every company collects data and tries to leverage it. The issue is, raw data won’t get you to great insights and useful predictions, simply because it’s not structured in a way that is conducive to data analytics. You will usually have to transform your data and variables in order to make it analysis-ready. We hear a lot about data transformation, as it is a key step in the ETL/ELT (Extract — Load — Transform) processes, the most widely used data integration approaches. Today, we dive deeper into the transformation process and try to untangle the data transformation/data modeling ecosystem.
ECONOMY
vmware.com

Shifting security models to help partners counter new threats

Nick McAlister, Senior Director, EMEA Channel & Partner Go To Market at VMware. As our partners attest in almost every conversation we have with them, almost everything we knew about security has gone through a radical re-think over the past 18 months. Organisations of all shapes and sizes have had...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Authoritative Intelligence: How Data Labelling Increases the Accuracy of AI Models

Today, approaches to Machine Learning (ML) can be divided into two major camps: model-centric and data-centric. Whereas many still cling to the former, some, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) luminary Andrew Ng, fervently argue that data, not models, must be at the core of the advancement of AI. It turns out he’s got a point; in fact, more than one. But let’s start at the beginning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
technologynetworks.com

3D Modeling Analyzes How Neural Networks Process Information

Creating human-like AI is about more than mimicking human behaviour – technology must also be able to process information, or ‘think’, like humans too if it is to be fully relied upon. New research, published in the journal Patterns and led by the University of Glasgow’s School of Psychology and...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
martechseries.com

Mindee Comes Out of Stealth Mode Raising $14M with its Developer Tool for Document Parsing that Eliminates Manual Data Entry in Software Applications and Automates Document Processing

GGV Capital Leads A Round with Alven, Serena Capital, and Bpifrance through its Digital Venture fund, and Tech Dignitaries from Algolia and Datadog as Mindee Capitalizes on RPA Movement. Mindee, the API-first platform designed for developers to eliminate manual data entry, has emerged from stealth mode and announces that it...
SOFTWARE
MedCity News

The need for ethical data models for comprehensive data sharing

There is growing recognition that the analysis of patient data can bring powerful improvements in patient care and the development of new medicines. At the same time, there is acknowledgement that patient data sharing must be coupled with transparency and an ethical approach. So it becomes imperative for health systems...
HEALTH
martechseries.com

Bizagi Announces Process Mining and Innovative New Delivery Model

Leading automation platform now includes process mining to help customers to further optimize business transformation initiatives. Bizagi, a leader in low-code automation, has made a series of platform announcements at Bizagi Catalyst, the annual event for process automation and transformation professionals. The virtual conference brings together people from across the globe to discuss success strategies and best practices for automation and transformation programs.
TECHNOLOGY
diginomica.com

Synthetic data for AI modeling? I'm still not convinced

The PR hype over synthetic data is mounting - but I'm not convinced. Articles that delve into synthetic data raise questions. First, let's consider The Advantages and Limitations of Synthetic Data, by Marcello Benedetti. At the beginning of the article, Benedetti makes a claim that I don't understand: "Synthetic data...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Model Training: How Much Data Do You Require?

Data is a crucial component of machine learning (ML) and having the proper quality and amount of data sets is critical for accurate outcomes. The complexity of your model, machine learning algorithms, nature of data, and validation procedure - all influence how much training data is necessary for machine learning. The ML model you learn will be only as good as the data you give it to learn from. For now, It would be preferable for you to acquire as much data as possible and use it.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Newswise

RUDN University Mathematicians Create a Model for an Inter-Banking Processing Center

RUDN University mathematicians have proposed a model for a service system in which one server processes multiple request streams. Unlike analogues, new model forbids to interrupt the operating of the request, even if the time allocated for the stream, in which it arrives, has expired. The results can be used, for example, in banking. The study is published in Mathematics.
towardsdatascience.com

Data Splitting for Model Evaluation

Time to return to fundamentals. Data splitting, or train-test split, is such a basic concept that we sometimes forgot its importance. Data splitting, or commonly known as train-test split, is the partitioning of data into subsets for model training and evaluation separately. In 2017, a Stanford research team under Andrew...
COMPUTERS
hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
ECONOMY
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.

