CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Threat Modeling 1 big thing: Build and maintain positive and productive working relationships with product development teams and individuals.

theartofservice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThreat Modeling 1 big thing: Build and maintain positive and productive working relationships with product development teams and individuals. The big picture: Ensure your team leads external penetration tests and tabletop exercises to create awareness of your security gaps and continuously improve your response capabilities. Why it matters: Make headway...

theartofservice.com

Comments / 0

Related
The SOLIDWORKS Blog

Accelerate Product Development by Moving to the Cloud

The global pandemic has changed engineering and manufacturing—probably for good. Worker safety requirements have also significantly increased. Related safety measures, including social distancing and other limitations, require extra time and money. And in many cases, workers must now perform their job duties offsite. Cost reductions, always a priority, are now critical as margins become tighter and tighter.
TECHNOLOGY
softwareengineeringdaily.com

Developer Productivity with Utsav Shah

By most accounts, demand for software engineers exceeds supply. Not just anyone can develop this skill set to the level required to deliver enterprise-grade production code. For those that can, companies are incentivized to take extra measures to ensure software engineers are as productive as possible. The pace of business is often throttled by the pace of software releases.
COMPUTERS
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Corporation#Software Security#News Corp#Microsoft Corporation#Product Management#Cyber Fusion#Endpoint Security Systems#Web Proxy Systems#Log Management Systems#Firewall Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
Fortune

When will Moderna boosters be available?

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel unanimously recommended Moderna booster shots for certain groups of Americans, including seniors and high-risk adults. The news came a month after the FDA approved a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The panel also recommended boosters for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and discussed whether it would allow mixing and matching of COVID vaccines. If you are one of the 69 million Americans who received a Moderna vaccine—or if you received another vaccine and are interested in a Moderna booster—here’s what you need to know.
PHARMACEUTICALS
mobihealthnews.com

How retail giant Walmart plans to disrupt the healthcare industry

Big retail is positioned to shake up the healthcare industry. With more than 200 million weekly customers, Walmart may have the reach to do just that. Walmart’s interest in healthcare isn’t anything new. “Walmart believes we have a right to make healthcare disrupted. We are doing that by providing all...
RETAIL
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Big Agnes Gears Up for Growth with Product Development and Sourcing Hires

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (Oct. 12, 2021) – Big Agnes, the Steamboat-Springs-based outdoor equipment brand, today announced a several new hires to its product development team. As the brand continues to grow and evolve in its twentieth year of operation, it is proud to continue to expand its team and level of expertise. Joining the company’s product development team are Bryan Davis, Leanne Thompson and Monica Welcker, while Tim Leroy joins the sourcing team.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
Wharton

Are Teams Better Than Individuals at Getting Work Done?

Wharton’s Duncan Watts talks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about his research on whether teams or individuals are better at accomplishing tasks. When it comes to getting work done, two heads are better than one. Except when they aren’t. A new study from Wharton professor of operations, information and...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Phone Arena

Carl Pei’s Nothing company teams up with Qualcomm to build future products

Carl Pei left OnePlus, the company he co-founded, to create a new entity ironically called “Nothing.” Despite what many believed, Nothing’s first product wasn’t a smartphone, but a transparent earbud that feature active noise cancellation. Nothing’s earbud is probably a teaser for what’s to come and proof that it’s not...
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Bill to change Social Security COLA, expand payroll tax coming Wednesday

House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee Chairman John Larson, D-Conn., plans to introduce Wednesday a new bill called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust. The bill adopts the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly as the basis of the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), applies the payroll tax to wages above $400,000, and combines the Old-Age and Survivors and Disability Insurance trust funds.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Guardian

Individual Giving Product Marketing Manager

Are you a self-motivated and sharp minded individual with strong marketing management skills that can help us beat cancer?. We have an exciting opportunity to join us as an Individual Giving Product Marketing Manager. We need you to play a key role in supporting the Senior Manager to develop the regular giving product marketing strategy, plan and budget which aims to stabilise regular giving volumes and long-term income. Further to this, we need you to manage the delivery of the regular giving product marketing plan, meeting KPIs, to time and budget.
JOBS
triad-city-beat.com

Building a Highly Productive Workforce: A Short Guide

Productivity is one of the most important things to foster within any business and a brilliant tool to help improve almost any area within your prison. This article aims to highlight some of the best ways to build a highly productive workforce. Setting Expectations. The very first thing you should...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy