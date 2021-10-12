CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Threat Modeling 1 big thing: Partner with Azure Security and Privacy to find scalable ways to improve service security.

Cover picture for the articleThreat Modeling 1 big thing: Partner with Azure Security and Privacy to find scalable ways to improve service security. The big picture: Be certain that your process provides security review and guidance for projects driven by groups outside of Information security, specifically developing security requirements and developing secure designs. Why...

itprotoday.com

Delivering Scalable and Simple Network Security in AWS

Securing workloads, containers, and instances in a hybrid cloud environment demands an updated security design, beyond what legacy approaches can offer. Many aspects of the legacy approach are a poor match for the dynamism, agility, and speed of the cloud. Organizations that want to safely enable the hybrid cloud must have a native security.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Shifting security models to help partners counter new threats

Nick McAlister, Senior Director, EMEA Channel & Partner Go To Market at VMware. As our partners attest in almost every conversation we have with them, almost everything we knew about security has gone through a radical re-think over the past 18 months. Organisations of all shapes and sizes have had...
TECHNOLOGY
theiet.org

Thales partners with Google for secure French cloud service

French defence company Thales has partnered with Google to offer state-vetted cloud computing services for the storage of some of France's most sensitive data, the companies announced today. The alliance between Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics supplier, and Alphabet's search unit Google fulfils a May government plan under which France...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

HITRUST to Address Market Gaps in Reliability and Challenges in the Exchange of Security and Privacy Assessments

Expands Assessment Portfolio and Introduces Results Distribution System. HITRUST announced a major expansion of its assessment portfolio to raise the quality and efficiency of assurances across the spectrum of information assurance needs. HITRUST also is unveiling a new evolutionary approach to streamline the exchange and consumption of assessment results across the ecosystem of relying parties.
TECHNOLOGY
cepro.com

Research Finds Interactive Services Are Driving Growth in Residential Security Market

Residential security services are being redefined. In recent years, the penetration of home security systems has experienced meaningful growth. Consumer choice for installation, bundles of devices and monitoring services is the focus for both professional and DIY solutions. Smart home products are becoming substitutes for traditional home security systems and...
TECHNOLOGY
latesthackingnews.com

Growing Threats to Enterprise Security Require a Consolidated Approach

Although not at supersonic speed, the changes the world experiences in the digital environment multiply, and security needs to keep up to protect web apps and APIs. So much is happening online, and organizations cannot rely on standard tools as they were not created for a decentralized enterprise:. The technology...
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

Security experts launch Boston startup to help with data privacy complexity

Amid an impending flurry of data-privacy regulations in the United States, a Boston startup launched this week is trying to help midsize companies comply — quickly. Cytrio Inc. was created in anticipation of a future need by companies that collect customer data and will need to be in compliance with regulations similar to the EU’s GDPR that are coming down the pike.
BUSINESS
biometricupdate.com

Firefox Focus adds biometric account security, privacy options

Mozilla has updated its Firefox Focus mobile browser with new biometric privacy features and visual effects. The new version of the app was spotted by Engadget and introduces easier password creation for apps, with finger and face biometrics unlocking the authentication data. “Now only you can safely open your accounts...
TECHNOLOGY
Dark Reading

Google Launches Security Advisory Service, Security to Workspaces

Google has launched a new service group — the Google Cybersecurity Action Team — to provide strategic advisory, compliance, threat intelligence, and incident response services aimed at helping government and corporate clients tackle complex cybersecurity efforts, the company announced today at its Next '21 conference. The Cybersecurity Action Team will...
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

Panther Protocol Partners With Kudelski Security To Bolster Privacy Tech In The UK

Panther Protocol and Kudelski Security are thrilled to announce their partnership to deliver increased privacy and unlock the value of data within the United Kingdom. As per the announcement, the partnership seeks to help increase privacy while allowing Kudelski to move forward with its data-driven solutions for US and UK users. Notably, the partnership will allow Kudelski to extend its network into the blockchain space.
ECONOMY
