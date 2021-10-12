CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Threat Modeling 1 big thing: Proactively improve security designs to reduce vulnerabilities found after development of code.

Threat Modeling 1 big thing: Proactively improve security designs to reduce vulnerabilities found after development of code. The big picture: Confirm that your personnel is involved in leading across multiple teams and integrating key marketing functions including demand generation, content marketing, brand management and product marketing.

dailynewsen.com

QR codes have become a threat to security

The cybercriminals are taking advantage of the rebirth of QR codes with the pandemic to convert this technology into an "invisible" attack vector, as they have alerted from Chek Point given the increase in their use by companies from all sectors. Companies have been seen in the need to have...
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

Merging UX design with low-code & no-code platforms

You probably haven’t gone a day without seeing a new article about a new low-code or no-code product (LCNC) that is going to revolutionize the way you build apps, save you enormous time, and with that, cost savings that justify learning, implementing, and deploying this new tooling. Quantifying the value of tools like this is different for every team, as everyone has different pain points and usually, there is a mismatch in what the delivery team sees as pain points, and what management sees as pain points.
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Placing code ownership in developers' hands to improve security

At the root of most malicious hacks are vulnerabilities in the underlying software. This simple fact tells us that developers have a significant impact on security. When developers are supported by the right tools, they have the power to catch security issues early -- issues such as injection vulnerabilities or storing secrets in source files.
COMPUTERS
eWeek

Better Proactive Security Strategies that Cost Less

On a typical Wednesday morning, a cloud security engineer enters the office at about 8:00 AM and spends the next two hours culling through e-mails and text messages that report on minor security issues that occurred over the last 12-24 hours. These messages usually include things like phishing attacks where...
COMPUTERS
channele2e.com

Getting Proactive About Ransomware Security

As any security pro will tell you, with today’s sheer volume and sophistication of cyberthreats, even the best cyber protection solutions can’t guarantee your perpetual safety. Rather than an “assumption of protection” thanks to their anti-malware software, businesses must adopt an “assumption of breach”: You will be attacked, and you will eventually be compromised in some way.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

23andMe and JFrog partner to solve code injection vulnerability

Security researchers at JFrog worked with biotechnology company 23andMe to address a vulnerability with Yamale, a tool written by the company and used by over 200 repositories. CVE-2021-38305 allows attackers to bypass existing protections and run arbitrary Python code by manipulating the schema file provided as input to Yamale, according...
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Video Surveillance Security Cameras Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants: Honeywell International, Cisco Systems, FLIR Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Video Surveillance Security Cameras Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Video Surveillance Security Cameras Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Video Surveillance Security Cameras. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
ECONOMY
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
mobihealthnews.com

How retail giant Walmart plans to disrupt the healthcare industry

Big retail is positioned to shake up the healthcare industry. With more than 200 million weekly customers, Walmart may have the reach to do just that. Walmart’s interest in healthcare isn’t anything new. “Walmart believes we have a right to make healthcare disrupted. We are doing that by providing all...
RETAIL

