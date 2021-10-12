Threat Modeling 1 big thing: Ensure that all risk considerations are identified and addressed with new and modified services.
Threat Modeling 1 big thing: Ensure that all risk considerations are identified and addressed with new and modified services. The big picture: Establish that your staff has IT security industry involvement, work regularly with (internal) client teams to develop requirements, plan, design, and generate a solution that meet the (internal) client security needs.theartofservice.com
Comments / 0