Threat Modeling 1 big thing: Guide product and technology teams to integrate security into the software development lifecycle.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThreat Modeling 1 big thing: Guide product and technology teams to integrate security into the software development lifecycle. The big picture: Check that your team leads the Information Systems department in information security technology selection and overall information security system design ensuring maximum protection of assets and return on investment.

Metrology Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Renishaw, Faro Technologies, Creaform

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Metrology Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Metrology Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Cloud Application Security and Vulnerability Management Market 2021: Top Manufacturers, Production Analysis and Growth Rate Through 2028 | Broadcom, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Global Market Vision has recently added a new informative report, titled “Global Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management market” to its ever-expanding database. The Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process. The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers all the essential features of the Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management market report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product/Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2021-2028). The research study gives a near look at the market scenario and dynamics impacting its growth. This report highlights the crucial developments along with other events happening in the market which are marking on the growth and opening doors for future growth in the coming years. Additionally, the report is built on the basis of the macro- and micro-economic factors and historical data that can influence the growth.
Software Engineer; Workday Integration

The primary purpose of this role is to translate business requirements and functional specifications into logical program designs and to deliver code modules, stable application systems, and software solutions. This includes developing, configuring, or modifying integrated business and/or enterprise application solutions within various computing environments. This role facilitates the implementation and maintenance of business and enterprise software solutions to ensure successful deployment of released applications.
Cummins Plans To Launch Software Features To Integrate Powertrains With ADS Technologies

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will be launching a set of software features to integrate its powertrains with Automated Driving System (ADS) technologies. Cummins collaborates with multiple ADS technology companies to refine the solutions for commercial markets. Cummins is actively testing more than 100 vehicles in coordination with ADS technology companies...
The Guide to Custom Accounting Software Development

The development of accounting software is driven by a clear set of requirements and objectives. For businesses, the best solutions are those that minimize the costs of human resources while also raising total productivity. A basic COTS software will have the elements that are claimed to be the most fundamental of the accounting sector in general, but it will almost definitely not fulfill the unique and precise criteria of the area you are joining, or at the very least for your own business. The following is the most concise guide of custom accounting software development.
Blockchain technology could provide secure communications for robot teams

Imagine a team of autonomous drones equipped with advanced sensing equipment, searching for smoke as they fly high above the Sierra Nevada mountains. Once they spot a wildfire, these leader robots relay directions to a swarm of firefighting drones that speed to the site of the blaze. But what would...
A Blueprint for Securing Software Development

Software development has changed dramatically in recent years, as technologies like DevOps, application containers, and cloud-native transform how software is built and distributed. Unfortunately, attackers have been paying close attention to these changes, and have retooled their attack strategies to take advantage of relatively weak security controls in software development and build environments. Attackers recognize that security teams are more focused on protecting infrastructure and less focused on software development and supply chains. This is how damaging attacks like SolarWinds happen – and it’s likely that attackers will strike again to yield even more successful outcomes.
SecurID Governance and Lifecycle Cloud helps organizations secure the hybrid workforce

SecurID announced innovations that empower security-sensitive organizations to work dynamically, accelerate their cloud journeys and advance zero-trust security with the launch of SecurID Governance and Lifecycle (G&L) Cloud. Businesses everywhere are grappling with the need to secure hybrid workforces, the accelerating pace of digital transformation, and increasingly complex regulatory environments....
Mobile application security guide, from development to operations

Mobile application security is about delivering leakage-free, vulnerability-free, tamper-proof and self-protecting mobile apps. Applications are the cornerstone of our mobile-first world. Over the last decade, they have effectively bridged the gap between organizations and their end-users, and now offer advanced services and personalized experiences. But often, mobile applications’ time-to-market is rushed by urgent business needs and their conception is not conducted as thoroughly as developers and security teams would want.
Big Agnes Announces Hires In Product Development And Sourcing

Big Agnes announced new hires within its product development team. Joining the company are Bryan Davis, Leanne Thompson and Monica Welcker, while Tim Leroy joins its sourcing department. “We’re thrilled to add such a talented and creative group of industry veterans to our product development and sourcing team,” said Bill...
China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
