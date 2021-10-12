Threat Modeling 1 big thing: Collaborate closely with researchers, marketers, media teams to cross pollinate ideas, methods, and approaches.
Threat Modeling 1 big thing: Collaborate closely with researchers, marketers, media teams to cross pollinate ideas, methods, and approaches. The big picture: Certify your design is involved in threat modeling, static and dynamic application security testing, open source security testing, developer security training/workshops, etc. Why it matters: Work with the...theartofservice.com
Comments / 0