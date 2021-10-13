CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion | Why We Can Have Both Innovative Drugs and Lower Drug Prices

By Ezekiel Emanuel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEzekiel Emanuel is an oncologist and the chair of the department of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania. America is the undisputed global leader in drug research and development, and pharmaceutical companies warn that imposing controls on drug prices — like those currently being debated in Congress — will stifle that innovation. But many Americans, including the well insured, cannot afford the innovative drugs produced by that research.

Ezekiel Emanuel
