Let’s talk about building an offshore wind farm. For starters, it’s not your average construction job. Vineyard Wind I, the country’s first major project, is planning to use turbines longer than the John Hancock building, which is Boston’s tallest skyscraper at 790 feet. And whoa, boy, these things are heavy. Just take the nacelle—that's the long narrow piece that houses the motor and sits right behind the blades. It weighs a whopping 794 tons. That’s almost as much as two fully loaded 747 airplanes.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO