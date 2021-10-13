Nicola Cruz (dj set)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAn interest in ancestral Latin American cosmology has always run right through the music of Ecuadorian music producer Nicola Cruz. His creative process involves an attentive, careful search for the living roots and rituals that are part of South American identity -- its Andean and African origins in particular -- valuing its rhythms, its oral traditions, its instruments and the energy they transmit. His first record, Prender el Alma (2015) explored the development of the consciousness and spirituality, and how they connect with music. In Siku, his most recent production, Cruz continues this exploration, expanding his vision towards new stories and other cultures as sources of inspiration. A crucial aspect on this journey is his collaboration with other artists from around the world.

hotradiomaine.com

(Mix) DJ Jay-C | After Hours | 10/2/21

Listen every Saturday night at 2am as JAY-C plays an hour of HOUSE, ELECTRONICA, and INTERNATIONAL DANCE MUSIC. The bars and clubs shutdown at 1am but we keep partying with #HOTMIXNIGHTS on Hot Radio Maine until 3AM, it’s the soundtrack to your weekend!!. Side A. Reaching Out-Dillon Francis ft. Bow...
MUSIC
hotradiomaine.com

(Mix) DJ Jay-C | After Hours | 10/9/21

Listen every Saturday night at 2am as JAY-C plays an hour of HOUSE, ELECTRONICA, and INTERNATIONAL DANCE MUSIC. The bars and clubs shutdown at 1am but we keep partying with #HOTMIXNIGHTS on Hot Radio Maine until 3AM, it’s the soundtrack to your weekend!!. Side A. I Got A Feeling (James...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Tycho Uploads Beautiful 90-Minute DJ Set from Red Rocks

It’s always a treat when artists upload their full live sets. We don’t often see that from one of our all-time favorite artists, Tycho, but last week the San Francisco-based artist uploaded his entire DJ set from Red Rocks earlier this year to SoundCloud. It’s an hour and a half of pure sonic bliss from Tycho, rinsing an eclectic selection of melodic and funky sounds.
MUSIC
hotradiomaine.com

(Mix) DJ Jay-C | After Hours | 10/17/21

Listen every Saturday night at 2am as JAY-C plays an hour of HOUSE, ELECTRONICA, and INTERNATIONAL DANCE MUSIC. The bars and clubs shutdown at 1am but we keep partying with #HOTMIXNIGHTS on Hot Radio Maine until 3AM, it’s the soundtrack to your weekend!!. Side A. When The Summer Dies (French...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
MUSIC
atchisonglobenow.com

David Bowie to make posthumous return with new album on 75th birthday

David Bowie's estate is to release a posthumous album and more to mark the late music legend's 75th birthday next year. The 'Suffragette City' hitmaker passed away two days after his 69th birthday in 2016, following a private battle with cancer, and would have been turning 75 on January 8, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Tom Morello says a famous metal guitarist was once disappointed to learn he was Black

Has recalled the time a famous metal guitarist who wanted to meet him was disappointed upon learning that the Rage Against The Machine guitarist was Black. Speaking to The Independent, Morello, who released his latest album ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ today (October 15), said he often encounters people who don’t realise he’s not white, including fans of his music.
ROCK MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Paul McCartney’s Deal With John Lennon Kept George Harrison ‘Out’

Paul McCartney reflected on what he’d taken from Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary, saying it offered him a new perspective on John Lennon. The three-part work is built from material recorded as the band worked on its final studio project before splitting in 1970. George Harrison temporarily quit during the sessions, as his frustration about being overlooked as a songwriter boiled over. The moments are detailed in the documentary.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Nandi Bushell Shares Her New Single Featuring Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello And His Son Roman

During her trip to the United States this past summer Nandi Bushell spent some time with Rage Against The Machine, etc. guitarist Tom Morello and his son Roman. Together the trio created a newly premiered song titled “The Children Will Rise Up“. The video for the single sports guest appearances from actor/musician Jack Black and climate activist Greta Thunberg. Proceeds from the track will be donated to the nonprofit The SOS Pantanal Institute.
MUSIC
SFStation.com

FRANC MOODY

It took the London band Franc Moody some time to perfect the ideal clap sound. They tried clapping their hands, then they tried numerous people clapping their hands. But after much experimentation, they discovered that the most pristine clap sound comes, yes, when you record three pairs of hands clapping in which one pair is wearing marigolds. This isn't abnormal behaviour for Franc Moody. Listen to their songs and you'll hear salt shakers and mugs, dripping radiators, the sound of someone zipping their flies, and their own family playing strings. It's this kind of DIY sound design and attention to detail that has made the new London duo such a curious and captivating proposition.
MUSIC
SFStation.com

MIAMI HORROR DJ SET

Miami Horror have announced they are set to dive deep into their 3rd full length album come 2020. Along with this announcement, comes there latest single 'Luv Is Not Enough'. The song, featuring alluring vocals by Clear Motiffee, creates a romantic tone of empowerment and self confidence In true Miami Horror style, the bass-line heavy groove keeps listeners moving through the track, feeling the message as the song builds. Clear's lyrics remind listeners of their own potential, and to search for the best that life has to offer them.
MUSIC
AFP

Elton John: 'I'm more excited about music than ever'

Elton John might be 74 and struggling with a dodgy hip, but his musical taste remains far cooler than most guys half his age. While most ageing rockstars are happy to rehash the sounds of their glory days, Sir Elton is more likely to be found in a studio with the likes of Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and Lil Nas X. Admittedly, many of the collaborations for "The Lockdown Sessions", his new album out Friday, had to happen over Zoom due to the pandemic, but it remains a testament to his omnivorous taste for new sounds. "If you're my age and still learning from other musicians, that's the greatest gift of all," said John.
MUSIC

