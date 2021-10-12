Norway's outgoing government proposes wealth fund spending cut

Former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou says he will seek the leadership of the once-powerful Socialist party founded by his father, the late politician Andreas Papandreou, in an effort to revive its popularity that plummeted during a recent financial crisis.“I have decided to run for the leadership of the movement and I will contribute with all my strength to make it strong again,” Papandreou, 69, said late Wednesday in a message recorded for television.“The citizens and the country need a new change and the democratic movement must grow again.”Papandreou served as prime minister for just over two years in 2009-2011,...

