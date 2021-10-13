GBP/USD Forecast: British pound showing signs of life on renewed Brexit optimism

Overview: Weak growth impulses from China and a continued rise in energy prices greets the new week. Equities are struggling. Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan fell in Asia Pacific activity. Europe's Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is about 0.5% lower near midday, while US futures indices are also nursing small losses. Crude is trading at new highs that puts November WTI above $83 and Brent above $85 a barrel. Benchmark 10-year yields are mostly 4-6 bp higher. A larger than expected jump in New Zealand's Q3 CPI lifted its 10-year yield 15 bp. BOE's Bailey continued to press with hawkish rhetoric, sending the yield of the December short-sterling futures contract up 16 bp today. However, the dollar rides higher in the foreign exchange market, and sterling and the Kiwi are softer. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index snapped a five-week slide last week but off about 0.25% today, led by the South African rand (~-0.85%) and the Mexican peso (~-0.75%). Gold was turned back last week after briefly trading above $1800. It is extending the retreat today to approach $1760. China's iron ore prices fell for the fourth consecutive session, and steel rebar prices fell 1%. On the other hand, copper, which rallied 10.6% last week, is extending the gains today to approach the year's high set in May.

