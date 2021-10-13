CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Forecast: British pound showing signs of life on renewed Brexit optimism

FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD has regained its traction in the European session. EU will reportedly ready offer fewer N. Ireland border checks on UK goods. Investors largely ignored mixed data releases from UK. The British pound suffered small losses in the first two trading days of the week but seems to have started...

www.fxstreet.com

dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Slams into Major Downtrend Line

The British pound rallied significantly on Friday only to slam into a major downtrend line. Because of this, the market is likely to continue seeing little bit of downward pressure, but I would also point out that the market has broken above the top of the shooting star from the previous session and the crucial 1.37 level. Beyond that, we are also above the 50-day EMA, as well as the 200-day EMA.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY consolidates near 157.00 mark, just below multi-year tops

GBP/JPY attracted some dip-buying on Monday and shot back closer to multi-year tops. Positive Brexit headlines, hawkish BoE underpinned the GBP and remained supportive. A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped the upside for the cross. The GBP/JPY cross shot to fresh daily tops, around the 157.35...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Rate Hike Bets Soar, GBP Volatility to Rise

Governor Bailey Reiterates that BoE Must Act to Curb Inflation. Another round of commentary from the BoE over the weekend with Governor Bailey signalling yet again that the BoE will have to act in order to curb down inflation. The Governor noted that while monetary policy cannot solve supply-side problems, which the UK economy is currently facing, the Bank will have to act and must do so if there is a risk to medium-term inflation and inflation expectations. Despite all this, Bailey reiterated that he believes higher inflation will be temporary. On the labour market front, the Governor said that labour market demand continues to be stronger than expected, although concerns about labour supply and growth remain.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays vulnerable amid rising US T-bond yields

XAU/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound on Monday. US 10-year US T-bond yield is closing in on multi-month highs. XAU/USD eyes $1756 and $1750 as the next bearish targets. Gold lost its traction after testing $1,800 on Thursday and ended up closing the week with small gains at $1,767....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD retreats from 1.3760 to 1.3710 despite increasing bets of a BoE’s hike rate

The British pound declines despite BoE’s Governor Bailey hawkish comments. The market sentiment is downbeat, as European stocks print losses, like US stocks, except for the Nasdaq. BoE’s Andrew Bailey said that central banks need to prevent higher inflation expectations from becoming permanent. The British pound is sliding during the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Limited bullish potential in the near term

Dismal Chinese growth-related data undermined the market’s sentiment. US Treasury yields lead the way in the absence of relevant macroeconomic figures. EUR/USD retains its long term bearish perspective, consolidating around 1.1600. The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.1600 price zone, recovering from an intraday low of 1.1571. Market participants kick-started...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.2400, lacks follow-through

USD/CAD gained positive traction on Monday and snapped four days of the losing streak. A strong pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift. Bullish crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful upside. The USD/CAD pair...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

ECB to leave the euro sluggish as its policy has sequence limitations – TDS

There are some regions where earlier tightening is more plausible than others. In the view of strategists at TD Securities, the Bank of England (BoE) is certainly one of them. The Bank of Canada (BoC) also has some risk of earlier tightening. Then there are some central banks where the hawkish repricing in curves looks more unreasonable. This includes the European Central Bank (ECB).
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

The jump in rates does little for sterling, the Canadian dollar, and the New Zealand dollar

Overview: Weak growth impulses from China and a continued rise in energy prices greets the new week. Equities are struggling. Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan fell in Asia Pacific activity. Europe's Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is about 0.5% lower near midday, while US futures indices are also nursing small losses. Crude is trading at new highs that puts November WTI above $83 and Brent above $85 a barrel. Benchmark 10-year yields are mostly 4-6 bp higher. A larger than expected jump in New Zealand's Q3 CPI lifted its 10-year yield 15 bp. BOE's Bailey continued to press with hawkish rhetoric, sending the yield of the December short-sterling futures contract up 16 bp today. However, the dollar rides higher in the foreign exchange market, and sterling and the Kiwi are softer. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index snapped a five-week slide last week but off about 0.25% today, led by the South African rand (~-0.85%) and the Mexican peso (~-0.75%). Gold was turned back last week after briefly trading above $1800. It is extending the retreat today to approach $1760. China's iron ore prices fell for the fourth consecutive session, and steel rebar prices fell 1%. On the other hand, copper, which rallied 10.6% last week, is extending the gains today to approach the year's high set in May.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates gains above 114.00, eyes on US T-bond yields

USD/JPY is fluctuating in a tight range above 114.00 on Monday. 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1%. Wall Street's main indexes look to open in the negative territory. Following last week's impressive rally, the USD/JPY pair stays relatively quiet on Monday and stays in a consolidation phase below the multi-year high it set at 114.47 on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on the day at 114.32.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s upside attempts fail at $1.770

Gold treads water below $1,770. Bullion remains weak, weighed by higher US bond yields. XAU/USD: Dangerously close to $1,725 support area. Gold futures remain on the defensive on Monday, unable to regain the $1,770 level after a $30 sell-off seen on Monday. The XAU/USD bounced at $1,760 lows earlier today although the ensuing recovery attempt has lacked follow-through, leaving the pair practically flat on the day.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term bullish outlook remains intact

GBP/USD has regained its traction in the early European session. UK's Frost and EU's Šefčovič will discuss Northern Ireland protocol on Friday. US T-bond yields continue to impact dollar's valuation. The GBP/USD pair failed to make a daily close above 1.3700 on Thursday but buyers are not discouraged as the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD renews multi-week highs above 1.3750, eyes on US data

GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum ahead of the weekend. Upbeat market mood seems to be providing a boost to GBP/USD. US Dollar Index stays below 94.00 ahead of September Retail Sales data. After posting small daily gains on Thursday, the GBP/USD pair regathered bullish momentum in the early trading hours...
RETAIL
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Shows Signs of Short-Term Exhaustion

Bitcoin markets rallied initially during the session on Thursday but gave back gains in order to fall back into the previous consolidation area. The candlestick it is a shooting star, and that does suggest that we have a little bit more of a pullback just waiting to happen. That being said, I think the market probably continues to find plenty of support underneath, so pullback should be thought of as potential buying opportunities. After all, Bitcoin has been rallying quite nicely as of late, so I think at this point we need to see a little bit of digestion after the massive run higher.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD Talking Points:. It was a digestion week for the US Dollar with DXY holding support at a key spot on the chart. The focus remains on inflation for next week, with reports coming out of the UK, Europe, Canada and Japan. The USD may have some deeper pullback potential for next week while the bigger picture trend remains very bullish from both technical and fundamental perspectives.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Additional gains likely with daily close above 1.3700

GBP/USD has regained bullish momentum on dollar weakness, Brexit optimism. US Treasury bond yields continue to impact greenback's valuation. A daily close above 1.3700 could bring in additional buyers. The GBP/USD pair broke out of its weekly trading channel on Wednesday and extended its advance to a fresh 15-day high...
MARKETS

