In a break from the past, Google rolled out Android 12 to AOSP but did not launch any devices, including any Pixel phones to showcase the new OS. Traditionally, the AOSP launch of the next version of Android coincides with day one availability for Google phones. That is not the case this year, with Google only revealing that Pixel phones can expect an update in the "next few weeks." Google says over 225,000 people tested Android 12 over the course of the developer previews and betas.

