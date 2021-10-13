Congressman Griffith Says Democrats Used Chicanery To Pass Debt Limit

Southwest Virginia’s United States Congressman Morgan Griffith says Democrats used legislative chicanery to approve a measure that raises the nation’s debt limit. Griffith went on to say in a letter to constituents, “Raising the debt limit, and the skyrocketing national debt, should be a great concern of every American, close quote. To approve the measure Democrats buried the increase in debt in a rule, allowing it to pass, evades tough questions, and was a shameless trick, according to Griffith.