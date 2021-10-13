LEGAL NOTICE Green Lake Townsh...

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the November 2, 2021, City General&Special Election has been scheduled for all jurisdictions. Please see below for the dates, times, and locations. Bay Township October 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. 05045 Boyne City Rd, Boyne City, MI 49712 Boyne Valley Township October 26, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. 2489 Railroad St., Boyne Falls, 49713 Chandler Township October 25, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. 07620 Chandler Hill Rd. Boyne Falls, MI 49713 Charlevoix Township October 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. 12491 Waller Rd., Charlevoix, 49720 Evangeline Township October 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. 02746 Wildwood Harbor Rd, Boyne City, MI 49712 Eveline Township October 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. 201 Main Street, East Jordan, MI 49727 Hayes Township October 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. 09195 Old U.S. 31 N., Charlevoix, MI 49720 Hudson Township October 21, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. 07865 Reynolds Rd., Elmira, 49730 Marion Township October 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. 03735 Marion Center Rd., Charlevoix, 49720 Melrose Township October 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. 04289 M75 N., Walloon Lake, 49796 Norwood Township October 26, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. 00640 Lakeshore, Charlevoix, 49720 Peaine Township October 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. 36825 Kings Hwy, Beaver Island, 49782 St. James Township October 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. 37735 Michigan Ave., Beaver Island, 49782 South Arm Township October 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. 201 Main Street, East Jordan, MI 49727 Wilson Township October 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. 02530 Fall Park Rd., Boyne City, 49712 Boyne City October 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. 319 North Lake St, Boyne City, 49712 Charlevoix City October 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. 210 State St., Charlevoix, 49720 East Jordan City October 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. 201 Main Street, East Jordan, 49727 The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law. JULIA A. DROST Charlevoix County Clerk October 16, 2021-1T575922.

