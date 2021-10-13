CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

LEGAL NOTICE Green Lake Townsh...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 6 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE Green Lake Township Recreational Marijuana Sales Public Hearing #2 September 29, 2021 Called to order at 5:00 p.m. by Supervisor Radtke. Roll call: Marek, Biondo, Kramer, West and Radtke present. McDonald and Bieganowski absent and unexcused. This is a synopsis, minutes not final until approved by the board. The following motions were made, supported and carried (roll call vote when requested or required). The Township Board held the first of three public hearings to allow community input on whether recreational marijuana sales should be allowed in Green Lake Township. Public comment was heard. Adjournment: Motion to adjourn at 5:36 p.m. Judith L. Kramer Green Lake Township Clerk October 13, 2021-1T575730.

