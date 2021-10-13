Swan-saving project complete at Kirner Pond

It is now safer to move about the pond. A multi-agency, private-public effort to help trumpeter swans safely depart from their seasonal home on Kirner Pond is complete. The project led by Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society members and aided in partnership with Clallam County Public Utility District, Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, Clallam County’s roads department, residents with adjoining property and WaveCable — not to mention community members who raised funds through a GoFundMe earlier this year — saw the last power line taken down in September, literally clearing the way for the trumpeter swans to take off from the small pond.