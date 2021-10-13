Celebration of Shadows fest includes shadow theater, pumpkin carving workshops
The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center hosts the Celebration of Shadows Fall Festival, a family friendly event set for Saturday, Oct. 23. This first-time event includes a shadow theater and pumpkin carving workshop, followed by free evening festivities that include a pumpkin walk and contest through Webster’s Woods, an interactive shadow puppet theater performance on the outdoor stage, warm drinks and the opportunity for an evening visit to the gallery for the latest exhibition, “Chasing Shadows,” at the PAFAC, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd.www.sequimgazette.com
