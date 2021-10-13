CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Man for Every Mood in Artsy Finnish Canneseries Comedy 'Mister8'

By JD Linville
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Mister8,” a Finnish comedy series produced by It’s Alive Films, is set to make its international debut at Canneseries. In this meet cute turned meet-your-competition, Juho (Pekka Strang) pits himself against his love interest Maria’s (Krista Kosonen) seven other partners – one for each day of the week. Maria, a wealthy and powerful CEO, has each man comfortably under her control, until Juho uses his wits to weaponize jealousy in the ranks, and hilarity ensues.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

There Are Crazed, Manic Cult Movies — and Then There’s ‘Possession’

There is a pantheon for over-the-top screen performances, one that dates back to the silent era and has room for everyone from an unmasked Lon Chaney to a covered-in-bees Nicolas Cage. In the center of this Hall of Fame, however, sits a French actress, her pale blue eyes widened, her head tilted and her mouth opened as if she’s about to scream. The rest are in awe of her, and give her a wide berth; she appears to be a woman not on the verge of a nervous breakdown but deep into an-already-in-progress one. You could point to a number...
MOVIES
SFGate

'To All the Boys' to Get TV Spinoff Starring Anna Cathcart

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is getting a TV show — Netflix’s first spinoff series from one of its original movies. Anna Cathcart, who portrayed teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey in the streamer’s YA trilogy adaptation opposite Lana Condor (Lara Jean Song Covey), will reprise her role in the dramedy “Xo, Kitty.”
TV SERIES
Albany Herald

Adele's best songs for every mood

We know it seems like most of Adele's music is about heartbreak, but that's just because she does it so well. The release of her new single "Easy On Me" has us back in our feelings (thank you, Adele). With lyrics like "I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to feel the world around me / Had no time to choose what I chose to do / So go easy on me," she is rolling in the deep once again.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finnish#Comedy#91st Academy Awards#Hbo Max#The Blind Man#Canneseries#Variety Hbo Max#Radio Canada
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
CELEBRITIES
cineuropa.org

Season 4 of Canneseries gets under way

Today marks the start of the fourth edition of Canneseries, Cannes’ International Series Festival, which will descend on the Croisette from 8-13 October, specifically in the Louis Lumière Grand Auditorium and the Espace Miramar. Standing out particularly on the menu are two competitions, one dedicated to long-form series and the other to short-form ones. The former, which will boast a jury chaired by Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), comprises ten titles, seven of which will be unveiled as world premieres and three as international ones.
TV SERIES
wmleader.com

Finnish Fire Monkey Takes ‘Enemy of the People’ to Mipcom

Mikko Pöllä and Roope Lehtinen, seasoned Finnish showrunners and co-founders of Fire Monkey (“White Wall,” “Bad Apples”), are bringing to market a handful of premium dramas in post and development. Headlining their production slate under REinvent’s sales banner is the thriller “Enemy of the People,” from “Man in Room 301”...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Finland
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
cineuropa.org

Finnish drama series The Invincibles in the works

A new banking drama entitled The Invincibles is now in the works. The eight-part series, created and helmed by Matti Kinnunen, is set to enter production in the autumn/winter, nordiskfilmogtvfond.com reports. Kinnunen will film the show in Helsinki and Tallinn. He has recently been working on the TV series Cargo and Hotel Swan Helsinki, whilst his latest effort for the big screen was the dramedy Time Out.
TV & VIDEOS
funcheap.com

Independent Comedy

Looking for a laugh during the week? Want to maybe have a drink with a friend? Well I have a show for you.. California’s new favorite comedy show is Independent Comedy. Found inside one of San Francisco’s most underground and independent comedy venues, this show is the best thing to do on a Thursday night. Brought to you by the fun master general Connor Marshall (Channel101, Sketchfest) INDEPENDENT COMEDY is a stand up comedy show with comedians for humans of all kinds. The show lasts 90 minutes and has comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Viceland. .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

1091 Pictures Acquires 'Vandal' from Director Jose Daniel Freixas (EXCLUSIVE)

The film follows Nick “Damage” Cruz (Daniel Zovatto), the young leader of an infamous graffiti crew in Miami, as he experiences love, loss and the consequences of his actions while coming of age and struggling to justify his obsession with illegal street art. More from Variety. 1091 Pictures Buys Martin...
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy