Local government calendar includes start of early voting

The early voting that began this week features a sales tax referendum on ballots in Athens: voters are being asked to prove a special purposes local option sales tax designed to raise $120 million for the Clarke County School District. There are City Council contests in Winterville, and Mayoral and Council elections in Watkinsville. Advanced voting ends on October 29, with election day on November 2.

A virtual conference set for 4 o’clock this afternoon will stream live on the Athens-Clarke County Government’s YouTube Channel, with a site selection committee talking about where to build what would be a sales tax-funded judicial center for Athens.

A special called meeting of the Joint Development Authority for the City of Winterville and the Athens-Clarke County Government is set for 6 o’clock this evening.

Elbert County Commissioners, meeting in Elberton, are looking at a plan to spend $3.7 million on road resurfacing.

