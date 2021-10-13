Smullen promotes broadband speed test for all New Yorkers

Assemblyman Robert Smullen (R,C,I,SAM-Meco) today announced that a significant step in the fight for further broadband access has been taken. The New York State Broadband Program Office is now asking the public to provide input and data via a survey and an internet speed test, to see what the real picture is for broadband access for our citizens. Smullen has championed the issue of broadband access for Upstate New York since his election in 2018. This has become even more important during the recent pandemic, with schools having remote learning, seniors using telemedicine to get health care, and people working from home.