Zscaler Joins CrowdStrike CrowdXDR Alliance, Announces New Integrations That Extend Zero Trust Protection to Internal and External Applications

Leading Cloud Security Vendors Expand Partnership to Address Ongoing Threats From Ransomware and Identity Theft in the Enterprise. Zscaler, Inc., the leader in cloud security, announced expanded integrations with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection. The first of the integrations allows Zscaler ZIA™ to leverage CrowdStrike Falcon ZTA (Zero Trust Assessment) device scores for access policy configuration. Together with Zscaler Zscaler ZPA™, joint Zscaler and CrowdStrike customers can now extend zero trust protection to both internal and external applications. Additionally, Humio, a CrowdStrike company, is now able to ingest Zscaler logs, providing customers with the visibility to correlate with EDR telemetry to identify threats, and swiftly take action to mitigate sophisticated attacks. Zscaler will also be participating in the CrowdXDR Alliance to enhance end-to-end visibility and control across domains, with in-depth data analytics and AI-assisted investigation and remediation capabilities.