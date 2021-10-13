CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Zscaler Joins CrowdStrike CrowdXDR Alliance, Announces New Integrations That Extend Zero Trust Protection to Internal and External Applications

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading Cloud Security Vendors Expand Partnership to Address Ongoing Threats From Ransomware and Identity Theft in the Enterprise. Zscaler, Inc., the leader in cloud security, announced expanded integrations with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection. The first of the integrations allows Zscaler ZIA™ to leverage CrowdStrike Falcon ZTA (Zero Trust Assessment) device scores for access policy configuration. Together with Zscaler Zscaler ZPA™, joint Zscaler and CrowdStrike customers can now extend zero trust protection to both internal and external applications. Additionally, Humio, a CrowdStrike company, is now able to ingest Zscaler logs, providing customers with the visibility to correlate with EDR telemetry to identify threats, and swiftly take action to mitigate sophisticated attacks. Zscaler will also be participating in the CrowdXDR Alliance to enhance end-to-end visibility and control across domains, with in-depth data analytics and AI-assisted investigation and remediation capabilities.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

CrowdStrike and UiPath Partner to Secure Robot-led Processes with First of Its Kind Integration

UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, and CrowdStrike Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced that the companies have partnered to deliver a new level of security protection and visibility with the UiPath Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform and the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform. Marketing Technology...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

CommerceIQ Announces Instacart Ads Integration, Extending Omnichannel Reach Into Grocery

Enables Brands to Tap into Instacart Ads Opportunity, Optimize Discoverability; Demonstrable Outcomes with Pilgrim’s Pride 53% Increase in Attributed Sales and ROAS. CommerceIQ, the leading e-commerce management platform provider, announced an integration with Instacart, the leading online grocery delivery platform in North America. Brands can now drive market share on this channel via a new API integration and product offering called CIQ Advertising for Instacart. The new product enables brands like Pilgrim’s Pride to obtain real-time visibility across all their campaigns on Instacart Ads and leverage CommerceIQ’s AI capabilities to apply automations in bulk to optimize Featured Product ads on Instacart.
RETAIL
CIO

Securing the Future of Work With Zero Trust

The rapid expansion of remote work has forever changed the face of enterprise cybersecurity, and the effects continue to ripple across the business landscape. As employees and guests return to the office, we need to continue to secure a sizable work-from-anywhere (WFA) population. This hybrid workforce is here to stay: some people work remotely, some go into the office, and some toggle between the two as needs dictate. As a result, the timing is prime to migrate to a zero trust security strategy.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endpoint Security#Application Security#Xdr#Zscaler Zscaler Zpa#Edr#Siemens#Product Management#Zia
Entrepreneur

BOX Announces New Capabilities, Integrations at BoxWorks 2021

Box BOX is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen its portfolio of solutions on the back of new integrations and advanced capabilities. This is evident from the fact that the company recently announced new capabilities like all-new Box Notes, a new Box Mobile app, and deeper integrations with Microsoft’s MSFT Office Software Suite namely Microsoft 365, salesforce.com’s CRM subsidiary Slack and Zoom through BoxWorks 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
Dark Reading

The 5 Phases of Zero-Trust Adoption

For a concept that represents absence, zero trust is absolutely everywhere. Companies that have explored how to embark upon zero-trust projects encounter daunting challenges and lose sight of the outcomes a zero-trust approach intends to achieve. Effective zero-trust projects aim to replace implicit trust with explicit, continuously adaptive trust across users, devices, networks, applications, and data to increase confidence across the business.
ECONOMY
Dark Reading

New CrowdXDR Alliance Defines Data Exchange Standard for XDR

The companies behind the push for the eXtended Detection and Response trend are promising enterprise security teams there’s a way to unify different endpoint, cloud, and network security tools to get visibility over their security vulnerabilities, risks, and defenses. However, if the tools can’t speak with each other and share the data, the integration is limited and defenders wind up with too many alerts to deal with.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

UiPath and CrowdStrike combine forces to protect robot workers from cyberattack

Automation and digital transformation go hand in hand. Increasing numbers of processes are being automated, while at the same time, bots are evolving to take on a broader range of tasks across the organization. And as automation platforms become essential to company operations, their strategic importance increases. “We do want...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
design-reuse.com

CrossBar Announces New ReRAM Use for FTP and OTP Memory Applications

SANTA CLARA, CA -- October 14, 2021 - CrossBar Inc., a leading non-volatile memory technology provider, today announced new applications of its Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology for use in few-time programmable (FTP) and one-time-programmable (OTP) non-volatile memory (NVM) applications. While historically utilized as a high-performance, high-density multi-time programmable (MTP) non-volatile...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ignitetech’s Enterprise Software Portfolio Expands With New Acquisitions From Avolin

Record year of growth bolstered by largest acquisition in 2021. IgniteTech, the company “Where Software Goes to Live™,” today announced the acquisition of 12 new software solutions from Avolin, a separate business unit within the ESW Capital organization. This latest acquisition caps off a record year of growth for IgniteTech,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

OT Global Technologies and the U.S. Black Chambers Announce the Launch of Its Nationwide “Bridging the Digital Divide” E-Commerce Platform

Keeping with the commitment of minority business transformation, Eric L. Kelly, Chairman and CEO of OT Global Technologies (OTGT) and Ron Busby Sr., President of the United States Black Chambers Inc. (USBC) have launched a new program to help the USBC’s over 300,000 members leverage advanced technology to grow their businesses and bridge the digital divide. Technology has become essential for small and mid-size businesses to succeed in today’s fast-paced and increasingly more complicated world. The USBC platform provides over 8,000 technology products exclusively for its members.
POTUS
martechseries.com

Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security

Helbiz continues to improve and prioritize corporate and user security. Helbiz Inc., a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced the integration of Google Workspace to further enhance the security of its users’ data and improve business efficiency.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Propel and Jitterbit Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Manufacturers Connect Business Critical Systems

Companies offer pre-built integration between Propel and ERP providers focused on SMB and Mid-Market companies. Propel, developer of the only unified quality management (QMS) and product lifecycle management (PLM) solution built on Salesforce, and Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced their strategic partnership to standardize and simplify connections between Propel and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Jitterbit becomes Propel’s preferred solution for integrations with ERP providers catering to small, medium, and mid-market manufacturers, including Netsuite, Infor and Microsoft Dynamics.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

New Research Study Reveals Improving Consumer Experiences Combats Commerce Anarchy

The study identifies commerce anarchy as a significant barrier for businesses to create positive consumer experiences and explores opportunities for achieving optimal user efficiency. Productsup, the leading ecommerce data integration company, today released the findings of its commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, “The Future of Commerce Technology.” The study,...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

VARStreet introduces a new enhanced Product Configurator Feature for B2B eCommerce Stores

VARStreet Inc. has released their new product configurator with an improved user experience for their reseller clients. VARStreet Inc. is a leader in the business management software space for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet’s enterprise software solution offers 7million+ product SKUs from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Synnex, Supplies Network, and more. It provides advanced sales quoting software with a modern B2B eCommerce builder along with a CRM and procurement solution.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

HUMBL and BLOCKS Announce Strategic Collaboration on Blockchain Initiatives

HUMBL, Inc., a consumer blockchain company working to simplify use cases across verticals like payments, ticketing and NFTs, announced their collaboration with a decentralized blockchain project called BLOCKS. Marketing Technology News: Bizzabo Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship. BLOCKS is one of the world’s first Wyoming DAO, LLCs, created to...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SecurID Innovations Advance Zero Trust Security and Protect Hybrid Workforces

SecurID Governance and Lifecycle Cloud delivers a full-featured, high-performing governance and lifecycle solution from the cloud, providing immediate business value. See this Data Sheet or watch this video for more information on SecurID Governance and Lifecycle Cloud. SecurID, the trusted identity platform and an RSA business, today announced innovations that...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

New Release of Portworx PX-Backup Enables Cross-Cloud Data Protection and Migration of Stateful Applications Running on Kubernetes

New Portworx survey reveals Data Mobility and Data Protection as the biggest challenges when managing stateful apps on Kubernetes. KubeCon North America, Portworx® by Pure Storage, the most complete Kubernetes Data Services Platform, announced the release of PX-Backup 2.1, its market-leading application and data protection platform for modern applications. Portworx also released new survey data assessing end user perspectives on running stateful applications on Kubernetes.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

VOZIQ Rebrands Itself to VOZIQ AI; Launches a Dedicated AI Center of Excellence (ACE) for Clients

VOZIQ announces the launch of its new website and a dedicated AI Center of Excellence (ACE) that helps recurring revenue businesses achieve customer retention breakthroughs and maximize their AI through continuous innovation. The ACE brings together required skills and resources in one place and is designed to constantly enhance retention efforts with newer models or additional use cases.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Patent Filed for Privacy-First, Cross-Platform Identity Authentication for NFT and Other Digital Assets

Trust Stamp , a global provider of AI-powered software focused on trust and identity authentication, has filed with the United States Patent Office for a privacy-first technology allowing the ownership and control of non-fungible tokens (NFT), cryptocurrency wallets, DeFi products, and other cryptographically verified digital assets using the company’s Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token IT2.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy