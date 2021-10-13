IZEA Awarded Three Contract Expansions by Fortune 100 Media Company
IZEA Worldwide, Inc., the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced that it has been awarded three new influencer marketing contracts by a Fortune 100 media company so far in October. The awards span two subsidiaries of the parent organization and are focused on driving an increase in streaming subscription revenue. IZEA has executed more than 20 individual campaigns for the customer this year, each to promote some of the entertainment industry’s most popular television and film franchises.martechseries.com
