VRdirect Launches Operations In The United States, Names Reza Pahl As Head Of U.S. Operations

By MTS Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVRdirect’s software platform has connected Europe’s biggest companies to the metaverse. Now it heads Stateside looking to do the same for enterprise users. VRdirect, a three-year old startup software company that has brought VR solutions to some of Europe’s biggest corporate powers, is opening up shop in the United States, establishing itself as a legal entity and launching its first North American office in Chicago, Illinois.

