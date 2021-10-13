VRdirect Launches Operations In The United States, Names Reza Pahl As Head Of U.S. Operations
VRdirect’s software platform has connected Europe’s biggest companies to the metaverse. Now it heads Stateside looking to do the same for enterprise users. VRdirect, a three-year old startup software company that has brought VR solutions to some of Europe’s biggest corporate powers, is opening up shop in the United States, establishing itself as a legal entity and launching its first North American office in Chicago, Illinois.martechseries.com
Comments / 0