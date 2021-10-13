Euan Jarvie Joins IRI as President, EMEA

The Datacon acquisition opens both vertical and horizontal growth possibilities for both system integrators. Yenlo acquires Datacon in a move that sees both API- and integration specialists increase market opportunities and leverage each other’s capabilities by joining forces. For Yenlo it is a move that further strengthens its growth strategy. For Datacon it is a move that helps the company reach bigger portfolio clients in untapped markets. The acquisition will commence in a gradual manner, with both organizations initially keeping to their separate services and operations. Datacon’s CEO and Co-Founder Meindert van Duijvenbode will be included in the Yenlo Group board of directors.

