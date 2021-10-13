Euan Jarvie Joins IRI as President, EMEA
IRI, a fast-growing, innovative, global provider of technology, data, and predictive analytics for the consumer, retail and media sectors, announced that Euan Jarvie will join IRI as president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, effective immediately. In this role, Jarvie will drive strategy, commercial activity operations and financial performance for the EMEA region, and oversee its assets, alliances and partnerships. Jarvie will also join IRI’s Executive Leadership Team.martechseries.com
