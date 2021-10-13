CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Euan Jarvie Joins IRI as President, EMEA

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRI, a fast-growing, innovative, global provider of technology, data, and predictive analytics for the consumer, retail and media sectors, announced that Euan Jarvie will join IRI as president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, effective immediately. In this role, Jarvie will drive strategy, commercial activity operations and financial performance for the EMEA region, and oversee its assets, alliances and partnerships. Jarvie will also join IRI’s Executive Leadership Team.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Channel Bakers Announces Strategic Partnership With Skai

Global advertising and marketing agency Channel Bakers announced it has partnered with Skai, a leading commerce intelligence platform, to expand the agency’s suite of eCommerce solutions. Agency CEO and Founder Joshua Kreitzer said the Skai partnership enables Channel Bakers to apply its unique approach to position clients on emerging online retail platforms such as Instacart, Walmart, and Target, along with access to the Criteo and CitrusAd retail media networks, with full analytics and campaign optimization power.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Liferay Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners

Liferay partners recognized for consistently solving business challenges for clients through customized digital experience solutions, tailored to meet their unique needs. Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, announced the winners of its 2020-2021 Partner of the Year Awards. The awards recognize Liferay Channel Partners who have proven themselves consistently exceptional at delivering on client needs and driving business results.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Cyara Announces Recipients of 2021 CXcellence Customer Awards for Outstanding Success, Achievement and Innovation

Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated CX Assurance Platform, announced the recipients of the 2021 Cyara CXcellence Customer Awards, also known as the Smileys – an annual award program recognizing Cyara customers and partners that have demonstrated exemplary commitments to customer experience (CX) and DevOps best practices and innovations. Recipients...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

HUMBL and BLOCKS Announce Strategic Collaboration on Blockchain Initiatives

HUMBL, Inc., a consumer blockchain company working to simplify use cases across verticals like payments, ticketing and NFTs, announced their collaboration with a decentralized blockchain project called BLOCKS. Marketing Technology News: Bizzabo Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship. BLOCKS is one of the world’s first Wyoming DAO, LLCs, created to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iri#Emea#Executive Leadership Team#Marketing Technology News#Dentsu International
martechseries.com

Stagwell’s (STGW) PRophet Announces Exclusive Partnership with PeakMetrics

Partnership expands PRophet’s verified journalist data across UK, Europe, LatAm and Asia and provides customers access to PeakMetrics’ leading AI-driven media monitoring and intelligence platform. PRophet, a Stagwell company and the first-ever AI-driven SaaS platform to help predict earned media interest, sentiment, and spread, announced today an exclusive partnership with...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Open Road Integrated Media Announces Promotions and New Hires

Paul Slavin, CEO of Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M), announced a number of new hires and promotions for the company across marketing including Business Development and Publishing, Digital Marketing, Content/Owned Media, and Newsletters/Audience Development as well as Production. “These employee changes demonstrate our ongoing commitment to building discovery for the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Exchange Solutions to Aid INDOCHINO with eCommerce Growth Goals

Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, announced a new partnership with INDOCHINO, a world-wide leader of made-to-measure apparel. The partnership will enable INDOCHINO to maximize its online engagement and conversion growth goals by leveraging ES Engage, Exchange Solutions’ digital commerce personalization product. ES Engage empowers retail brands to deliver 1:1 promotions at scale, in real-time. After a simple, tag-based implementation, ES Engage showcases customized offers to both known consumers and browsers throughout their online or app-based shopping sessions. Offer types and values are optimized in-moment to give the consumer the right incentive at the right time, while remaining profitable for the retailer, eliminating the need to solely rely on mass, deep discount offers to drive revenue.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Codifyd and Riversand, a Syndigo Company Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Cloud-Native MDM and PIM

Codifyd Inc, the leading provider of end-to-end digital commerce and product content solutions has entered a strategic partnership with Riversand, a visionary cloud-native SaaS master data management (MDM) and product information management (PIM) solution provider. The new partnership will arm B2B2C digital businesses with a team of proven industry professionals to implement a best-in-class MDM and PIM solution.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Zeta Names Scott Schmitz as SVP of Investor Relations

Zeta, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers, announced today that Scott Schmitz has joined the Company as SVP of Investor Relations. In this role, Mr. Schmitz will be responsible for maintaining and expanding relationships in the investment community while communicating Zeta’s long-term strategy, governance, and financial performance.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Metaiye Media Inc. Partners with Lionel Green for metaKnights Crypto Comic™ Character

MetaKnyts, a unique Crypto Comic™ and blockchain storytelling experience by Metaiye Media Inc., announces a new character partnership with professional wrestler, Lionel Green. Metaiye Media’s award-winning blockchain technology allows fans to collect and collect digital items and NFT’s through a Crypto Media™ Wallet. This innovative technology lets fans build status,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Propel and Jitterbit Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Manufacturers Connect Business Critical Systems

Companies offer pre-built integration between Propel and ERP providers focused on SMB and Mid-Market companies. Propel, developer of the only unified quality management (QMS) and product lifecycle management (PLM) solution built on Salesforce, and Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced their strategic partnership to standardize and simplify connections between Propel and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Jitterbit becomes Propel’s preferred solution for integrations with ERP providers catering to small, medium, and mid-market manufacturers, including Netsuite, Infor and Microsoft Dynamics.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CallMiner Acquires Audio Capture Provider OrecX

CallMiner, a leading provider of conversation analytics to drive business improvement, today announced that it has acquired OrecX, an audio and screen capture provider for recording, analytics and machine-based learning. Marketing Technology News: A “Smart” Reward Program Tech Solution Has Wide Appeal and…. CallMiner Acquires Audio Capture Provider OrecX. With...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Phonexa Appoints Lilit Davtyan as CEO to Lead Next Stage of Growth

Marketing automation platform Phonexa is realigning its C-suite with a strategic move designed to fuel the software company’s next stage of growth. Marketing Technology News: Robinos Releases a New Blockchain Platform for Retail Investors, Traders, and Sport Fans. President David Gasparyan announced that he’s transitioning his CEO title over to...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Nielsen Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Company’s Transformation and Focus on the Global Future of Media

Nielsen unveiled a new brand campaign, including a new identity, reflecting the company’s transformation of its culture and a redefined strategy focused solely on the global future of media. Nielsen’s new look and feel represents a commitment to innovation and the company’s role and purpose of powering a better media future for all people.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Yenlo Acquires Datacon To Join Forces in Integration Landscape

The Datacon acquisition opens both vertical and horizontal growth possibilities for both system integrators. Yenlo acquires Datacon in a move that sees both API- and integration specialists increase market opportunities and leverage each other’s capabilities by joining forces. For Yenlo it is a move that further strengthens its growth strategy. For Datacon it is a move that helps the company reach bigger portfolio clients in untapped markets. The acquisition will commence in a gradual manner, with both organizations initially keeping to their separate services and operations. Datacon’s CEO and Co-Founder Meindert van Duijvenbode will be included in the Yenlo Group board of directors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SeatGeek to Participate at Upcoming J.P. Morgan Third Annual Media and Communications Industry Panel Forum

SeatGeek, Inc. announced that management will virtually attend the J.P. Morgan Third Annual Media and Communications Industry Panel Forum on Monday, October 18, 2021. SeatGeek’s CEO Jack Groetzinger will participate in “The Re-Return of Live Entertainment” panel at 8:10am ET. Marketing Technology News: SeatGeek Partners With Project Admission To Drive...
BUSINESS
Screendaily

Crystal Bourbeau joins AGC Studios as president of worldwide sales, distribution

Former Lionsgate and Solstice Studios top executive Crystal Bourbeau has joined AGC Studios as president of worldwide sales and distribution. The highly respected industry veteran arrives after it emerged this week that she and others from the Solstice executive suite including founder and CEO Mark Gill had left the ailing company.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Former YouTube Executive Kelly Merryman Joins Aura as President and Chief Operating Officer

Merryman to lead Aura’s go-to-market and product teams through next phase of growth. Aura, a leading provider of all-in-one digital security solutions for consumers, announced the appointment of Kelly Merryman as its President and chief operating officer (COO). Merryman joins Aura from YouTube, where she served as vice president of content partnerships since 2015. As President and COO of Aura, Merryman will lead the company’s product and go-to-market strategy, delivering on its mission to make the internet safer through simple, proactive digital security for its customers.
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Former DSM president to join Bühler board

UZWIL, SWITZERLAND — Christoph Goppelsroeder, former president and chief executive officer of DSM Nutritional Products, is being proposed to the Bühler shareholders as a new member of Bühler Group’s board of directors at an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting on Oct. 8. Goppelsroeder began his career at The Boston Consulting Group....
BUSINESS
theloadstar.com

Marc Boileau joins FourKites as SVP of sales and carrier operations, EMEA

Supply chain visibility platform FourKites has appointed Marc Boileau (pictured above) as its senior VP of sales and carrier operations, EMEA, as part of its European expansion. Prior to joining FourKites, Mr Boileau held leadership and commercial roles at supply chain visibility companies, including project44 and Transporean. “He said: “With...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy