MediaPlatform Integrates EEG Video Live and Multilanguage Webcast Captioning Capabilities within its Flagship Broadcaster Live Webcasting Platform
Integration Provides Customers an Affordable, Turnkey Way to Better Serve Multinational and Hearing-Impaired Viewers. MediaPlatform announced a new suite of managed captioning services integrated with the MediaPlatform Broadcaster live webcasting platform. Marketing Technology News: Sensibill Named a Top Growing Company by The Globe and Mail for the Second Consecutive Year.martechseries.com
Comments / 0