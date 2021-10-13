CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TELUS Recognized by Google Cloud for Its Social Impact

Cover picture for the articleTELUS Data for Good wins two Google Cloud Customer Awards in recognition of the role it played to help stem the spread of COVID-19 TELUS is proud to announce that it has won two Google Cloud Customer Awards – the Social Impact and Communications and Service Providers Customer Awards – a worldwide recognition that reinforces TELUS’ global leadership in social capitalism, digital innovation and creative thinking. These awards acknowledge the critical role that the TELUS Data for Good program played to improve the lives of Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic, and recognize that de-identified data can be used responsibly to support more informed decision-making and build stronger and healthier communities.

