Custer County, NE

Supervisors Discuss River Weeds And Bridge Projects

By Gavin Higgins
Sand Hills Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Custer County Board of Supervisors held a quick meeting on Tuesday, October 12 with the regular agenda items being finished up in less than two hours. The longest discussion came on an update from Custer County Weed Superintendent Tim Conover discussing the recent spraying of weeds at the Middle Loup River and South Loup River. Conover said Phragmites, which is an invasive plant also known as common reed, was found along both rivers and needed to be dealt with.

sandhillsexpress.com

