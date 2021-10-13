CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malheur County, OR

Freeze Warning issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ TO 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID. * WHEN...From 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ to 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with highest amounts near and south of Wright. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Morton; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ to 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing...Tuesday afternoon and early evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Temperatures...70s and 80s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Rain and Snow Arrives Late Tonight and Tuesday Across the Wind River Basin This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Rain or a rain and snow mix early Tuesday morning will change over to snow Tuesday morning. Snow totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely in the Lander Foothills and around Dubois. Accumulations in the central portion of the basin will range from a skiff to around 1 inch. * WHERE...Wind River Basin. * WHEN...Late tonight through Tuesday.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Green River Basin, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green River Basin. * WHEN...From 1 AM to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult through Wind River Canyon, especially before sunrise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall along US 189 from Big Piney/Marbleton to Daniel.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-18 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North A line of showers producing strong gusty outflow winds will impact portions of Weber...southwestern Cache...central Box Elder...northwestern Davis and west central Morgan Counties through 415 PM MDT At 319 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles south of Park Valley to 10 miles southwest of Syracuse. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Brigham City, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Washington Terrace, Riverdale, Hooper, South Weber, Perry, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville, Uintah and Corinne. This storm will be capable of producing strong gusty winds on the Great Salt Lake. This will lead to a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged to seek safe harbor if possible. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 330 and 366. Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 91. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 58 and 82. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 09:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Temperatures climbing into the mid 70s, southerly winds gusting 20 to 25 mph, and relative humidity ranging from 25 to 30 percent will combine to create elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon. These dry and breezy conditions may cause any fires to spread quickly. Please contact your local DNR before conducting any outdoor burning this afternoon.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drivers of vans...campers...trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast California, southern Nevada and the Lake Mead NRA. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous...and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your personal safety...avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations 12 to 18 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall of 5 to 10 inches expected around South Pass. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, including over South Pass. Mountain recreation is not recommended.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria...Major flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Moderate to Major severity The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until further notice. * At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 29.6 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 30.5 feet, Near fifty homes in the Greens Addition Subdivision, and the area west of Moody Street between Water and Constitution Streets flood. Water is on the inside lane of Mooday Stret at Wolfram Street. Hundreds of cattle are cut off and drowned below Cuero to near Tivoli. Highway 35 floods for several miles. Much of the flood plain near and below the San Antonio River confluence is several miles wide, flooding and isolating a large residential area. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 29.6 Mon 10 am 29.6 21.7 9.1 6.0 5.2
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * From late tonight to Wednesday evening. * At 2:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers of vans...campers...trailers and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drivers of vans...campers...trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast California, southern Nevada and the Lake Mead NRA. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous...and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your personal safety...avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt Lake Valley, Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-18 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys A line of showers producing strong gusty winds will impact portions of southwestern Weber... south central Box Elder...west central Salt Lake...western Davis... western Utah and northeastern Tooele Counties through 330 PM MDT At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong gusty winds associated with showers along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Utah Test and Training Range North to near Tooele. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tooele, Grantsville, Stansbury Park, Delle, Tooele Army Depot, Utah Test and Training Range North, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Bingham Canyon Mine, Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, Hat Island, Erda, Gunnison Island, Lakeside, Lake Point and Antelope Island State Park. This storm will be capable of producing strong gusty winds on the Great Salt Lake. This will lead to a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged to seek safe harbor if possible. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 53 and 106. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 07:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected within Kyle and Lee Canyon, northeast slopes of the Spring Mountains. * WHERE...Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT today for strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, for Fire Weather Zones 229, 230, 233 and 237, which includes eastern Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties A Red Flag Warning has been issued from Noon until 7 PM MDT Tuesday for strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, for Fire Weather Zones 222, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237, which includes Fremont, southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Kiowa and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 233 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 233 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a new Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 233. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread and growth this afternoon and early evening.
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY ABOVE 7500 FEET * WHAT...SSnow expected above 7500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with up to a foot above the treeline. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times with icy to snow packed roads. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drivers of vans...campers...trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast California, southern Nevada and the Lake Mead NRA. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous...and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your personal safety...avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

