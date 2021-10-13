Freeze Warning issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria...Major flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Moderate to Major severity The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until further notice. * At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 29.6 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 30.5 feet, Near fifty homes in the Greens Addition Subdivision, and the area west of Moody Street between Water and Constitution Streets flood. Water is on the inside lane of Mooday Stret at Wolfram Street. Hundreds of cattle are cut off and drowned below Cuero to near Tivoli. Highway 35 floods for several miles. Much of the flood plain near and below the San Antonio River confluence is several miles wide, flooding and isolating a large residential area. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 29.6 Mon 10 am 29.6 21.7 9.1 6.0 5.2

