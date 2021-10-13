CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Fremont, Mills, Pottawattamie by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to brief localized street flooding. Target Area: Fremont; Mills; Pottawattamie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Fremont, western Mills, southwestern Pottawattamie, northeastern Sarpy, northwestern Nemaha, eastern Otoe, eastern Douglas and eastern Cass Counties through 400 AM CDT At 346 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Fort Calhoun to 5 miles northwest of Murray to 4 miles south of Talmage. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Murray around 350 AM CDT. Plattsmouth around 355 AM CDT. Council Bluffs, Glenwood and Pacific Junction around 400 AM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 7 and 63. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 444 and 454. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

