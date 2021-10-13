Freeze Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Wind and tidal influences will continue to lead to fluctuating river levels at the Saint Johns River at Astor, with levels remaining at or just above Minor Flood Stage of 2.3 feet through at least Wednesday. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until early Wednesday afternoon. * At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 2.3 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near flood stage through at least Wednesday morning, then slowly recede through the rest of the week. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Mon 9 am 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.1

