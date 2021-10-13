CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeze Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ TO 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID. * WHEN...From 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ to 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with highest amounts near and south of Wright. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Rain and Snow Arrives Late Tonight and Tuesday Across the Wind River Basin This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Rain or a rain and snow mix early Tuesday morning will change over to snow Tuesday morning. Snow totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely in the Lander Foothills and around Dubois. Accumulations in the central portion of the basin will range from a skiff to around 1 inch. * WHERE...Wind River Basin. * WHEN...Late tonight through Tuesday.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Morton; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ to 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton and Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens. * Winds...Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing...Tuesday afternoon and early evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Temperatures...70s and 80s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Green River Basin, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green River Basin. * WHEN...From 1 AM to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult through Wind River Canyon, especially before sunrise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall along US 189 from Big Piney/Marbleton to Daniel.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 09:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon Temperatures climbing into the mid 70s, southerly winds gusting 20 to 25 mph, and relative humidity ranging from 25 to 30 percent will combine to create elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon. These dry and breezy conditions may cause any fires to spread quickly. Please contact your local DNR before conducting any outdoor burning this afternoon.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-18 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North A line of showers producing strong gusty outflow winds will impact portions of Weber...southwestern Cache...central Box Elder...northwestern Davis and west central Morgan Counties through 415 PM MDT At 319 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles south of Park Valley to 10 miles southwest of Syracuse. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Brigham City, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Washington Terrace, Riverdale, Hooper, South Weber, Perry, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville, Uintah and Corinne. This storm will be capable of producing strong gusty winds on the Great Salt Lake. This will lead to a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged to seek safe harbor if possible. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 330 and 366. Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 91. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 58 and 82. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations 12 to 18 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall of 5 to 10 inches expected around South Pass. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, including over South Pass. Mountain recreation is not recommended.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations across the southern- third of the Bighorn Range will reach 12 to 16 inches. Widespread totals of 6 to 12 inches. Northerly wind gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially on US 16 over Powder River Pass. Mountain recreation is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest south of US Highway 16, with totals tapering off to just a few inches over the north end of the range near Medicine Wheel and Bald Mountain.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers of vans...campers...trailers and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drivers of vans...campers...trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast California, southern Nevada and the Lake Mead NRA. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous...and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your personal safety...avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Wind and tidal influences will continue to lead to fluctuating river levels at the Saint Johns River at Astor, with levels remaining at or just above Minor Flood Stage of 2.3 feet through at least Wednesday. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until early Wednesday afternoon. * At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 2.3 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near flood stage through at least Wednesday morning, then slowly recede through the rest of the week. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Mon 9 am 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.1
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Naguabo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 14:47:00 Expires: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Humacao; Naguabo The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Humacao in Puerto Rico Naguabo in Puerto Rico * Until 330 PM AST. * At 1216 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * From late tonight to Wednesday evening. * At 2:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drivers of vans...campers...trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast California, southern Nevada and the Lake Mead NRA. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous...and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your personal safety...avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 22:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 9000 FEET * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow rates expected above 9000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally high amounts above timberline. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to midnight MDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times with icy to snow packed roads. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 07:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected within Kyle and Lee Canyon, northeast slopes of the Spring Mountains. * WHERE...Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drivers of vans...campers...trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast California, southern Nevada and the Lake Mead NRA. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous...and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your personal safety...avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Salinas, Santa Isabel by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 14:47:00 Expires: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Always remain alert and be aware of your surroundings. Target Area: Salinas; Santa Isabel The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Salinas in Puerto Rico Santa Isabel in Puerto Rico * Until 445 PM AST. * At 254 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT

