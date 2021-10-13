CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 06:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Marshall Patchy Dense Fog Continues Over Parts of the Northeast Alabama Patchy Dense Fog continued to impact portions of Jackson, DeKalb, and Marshall counties. Visibilities have been reduced into the 1 to 3 mile range across some of the area. A few locations were experiencing dense fog, with visibilities reduced of one quarter of a mile or less. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. The fog should gradually dissipate by 9 AM. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

