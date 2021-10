HTC’s mobile division may have gone silent, but the company has been doing a good job with its VR hardware. The HTC Vive is one of the more popular VR headsets competing against products from rivals like Oculus. Earlier this year, we got a glimpse of the HTC Vive Air, a concept VR headset focused on fitness. While the Vive Air didn’t make it to commercial production, HTC is all set to launch a new VR headset… or what seems more like a pair of glasses. Right before its official launch, a ton of images have leaked of the upcoming HTC Vive Flow, showing off its design and a few features.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO