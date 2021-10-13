CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

BTS Jimin Birthday 2021: Fans Celebrate K-Idol's Special Day With Special Helicopter Banner

By K-News Writer
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS members always mark their birthday by doing something significant to the environment or community. Their kind deeds inspire their fans, so instead of giving them luxurious gifts, they use the money to raise awareness or help charities close to the K-pop idols' hearts. For this year, Jimin's fans plotted...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

BTS' Jimin to be promoted on the largest radio station in the US

As Jiminday approaches, more and more celebratory projects are coming to light in overwhelming numbers. It warms the heart to see all the projects from different corners of the world as fans come together to honor Jimin's birthday, an idol whom they look up to in every single way. He inspires and comforts everyone who listens to his words or who learns about him, and it is not a surprise that he is receiving this much support to celebrate his birthday.
WORLD
kpopstarz.com

#JIMINday: BTS Jimin Receives Amazing Birthday Gifts That are First in the World + Dominates Top 30 Real-Time Trends on Twitter

Today marks BTS Jimin's 27th birthday (Korean age) and ARMYs across the globe are celebrating this special day in the grandest and most unique way. In addition to incredible birthday support projects, fans are also showing their love to the "Butter" singer through various hashtags on Twitter. #HappyBirthdayJimin: BTS Jimin...
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

BTS Release Special-Edition Logo Collectible for Korean 'Hangul Day'

BTS is celebrating “Hangul Day” with a collectible alphabet-inspired edition of their iconic logo statue. Released in collaboration with merch brand, Sideshow, the Premium BTS Logo: Hangeul Edition pays homage to Hangul Day (or Hangeul Day) in South Korea, a.k.a. the Korean Alphabet Day. Celebrated every October 9, Hangul Day...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

The largest container pop-up shopping mall in the world transforms into a 'My Serendipity' themed park for Jimin's birthday celebrations

BTS' Jimin's Birthday is always a joyous festival for fans everywhere, evidenced by the magnitude of the over 500 Jimtober projects organized. From the United States, Ukraine, Egypt, Bangladesh, India, and even South Korea, the world has transformed into Jimin land. On the 16th of September, Jimin fanbases @ALLFORJIMIN_KOR and@parkjamjam_kr...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idol#Fromjiminbarchina
allkpop.com

BTS' Jimin is the only Asian Celebrity on Universal Music Canada and BuzzFeed's List of Iconic Libra Celebrities

It is Libra season, the time when all the wonderfully charming, beautiful, and diplomatic people were born. Moreover, it has often been said that those born in this period are expert communicators, intelligent and charismatic individuals who thrive on love, pleasure, and relationships. Jimin, well-known for his good-natured personality, high intelligence, and equally charming personality, could be called the perfect Libra.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hey Hey It's Saturday 50th Anniversary special SMASHES Celebrity MasterChef Australia in the ratings and is the most viewed show of the night - as fans call for it to return

The Hey Hey It's Saturday 50th Anniversary special was an absolute smash hit for Channel Seven on Sunday night. It was the evening's most viewed program, pulling in 1.224 million metro viewers, according to Mumbrella. The Block, which is in its final weeks, came in second, scoring 998,000 metro viewers...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
theaviationgeekclub.com

SR-71 pilot tells the story of a tense mission over the Barents Sea where he spotted a Soviet MiG-31 scrambled to intercept his Blackbird

‘I assumed the MiG-31 pilot would like nothing better than an opportunity to fire his missiles at an SR-71 Blackbird,’ Ed Yeilding, SR-71 Blackbird pilot. ‘Flying straight toward each other in our supersonic jets, I was reminded of two gallant medieval knights galloping full speed toward each other, only I did not have a weapon,’ Ed Yeilding, former SR-71 Blackbird pilot recalls.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We were having a friendly drink... then suddenly he punched me in the face': Shaken Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor sent him flying across the room in 'unprovoked attack' at Rome party before the MMA fighter was dragged away by his bodyguards

An Italian DJ has revealed how a pleasant evening of drinking at a hotel with Conor McGregor ended with him being punched in the face. Francesco Facchinetti says he has a broken nose and squashed vertebrae in his neck after the unprovoked attack by the MMA fighter at a party exclusive Regis Hotel in Rome.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SlashGear

Astronaut shares images of mysterious luminous event from the ISS

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet took a photograph on October 8 from the International Space Station that captured something exceedingly rare. The photo seen below clearly shows a bright blue-white luminous event on the horizon of the Earth. Pesquet took the single frame showing the blue luminous event from a longer time-lapse.
ASTRONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS
Indy100

An asteroid the size of the Empire State Building is expected to fly ‘close to the Earth’ next month

Several massive asteroids are expected to zoom around near Earth in the next few weeks, including one nearly the size of the Empire State Building. According to data from NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies, a few will pass relatively close to the Earth in the coming weeks, but relatively close is still - thankfully- far away enough to not cause any problems.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy