Politics

Democracy is diluted when threats of violence become the norm

By HEATHER FARLEY From the Murphy Center
Brunswick News
 6 days ago

Liberty and democracy are fundamental values upon which our country was founded, and they remain central to the architecture and function of our government. Though both definitions are endlessly debated, our Constitution uses liberty to describe freedom from arbitrary and unreasonable restraint upon an individual. Furthermore, freedom from restraint is not just physical restraint, but also the freedom to act according to one’s own will. And though the word ‘democracy’ does not appear in the Constitution, the Federalist Papers give us plenty of clues as to the fundamentals of what they meant to establish when they set up a democratic republic — a system by and for the people.

