Higher education institutions would get billions for specific capital projects under legislation approved by the Texas House on Sunday. With just two days remaining before the end of the special session, the Senate can now decide to concur with the House's list of construction projects or enter a conference committee to settle differences before sending the bill to Gov. Greg Abbott.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO