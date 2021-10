Is it true that the Bible says to eat, drink and be merry?. Dear F.H.: The author of Ecclesiastes (in the Bible) wrote of the reality of searching for happiness in a foolish way. A comedian has said, “Enjoy as much as you can. Even if you live to be 90, that’s not as long as you’re going to be dead!” We can laugh and throw it off, but there is a penalty to pay when God’s Word is disregarded. Death brings an end to physical life, but the life of the human soul lives on for eternity, in either Heaven or Hell. The time to make peace with God is now — today!

RELIGION ・ 12 HOURS AGO