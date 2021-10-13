Apple cuts iPhone 13 production estimates due to chip shortage

Of course iphone would get updated fast, and they have pretty much a lot of bugs on their upda... No they are not "full of bugs". iOS 15 has been a bit more rocky, but nothing horribly broken. Users of new series have few more issues, but the rest is pretty tame. on XR only issue I have with Reddit not responding sometimes to back button which seems like app isn't playing well with iOS 15 since it's the only with issue. And I recently noticed Focus mode for Don't Disturb doesn't mirror even though it's enabled. It goes off on XR but not on AW5. And that's about it as far as bugs go on my end. Not exactly end of the world.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO