Cell Phones

Apple cuts iPhone 13 production estimates due to chip shortage

gsmarena.com
 5 days ago

” Android and it's phones have been growing by leap and bounds, bringing lot of technolog... "Meanwhile Apple is having close to record iPhone sales" Record sales in comparison to their own sales figures, meanwhile Samsung does highest sales and beats by far Apple's figures. Also they do that in Android space where there are hundreds of other companies, so lots of competition while Apple is literally just one brand to sell iOS phones so of course they will have sales since people that prefer iOS have no other option to choose from but to go to Apple for iOS phones.

www.gsmarena.com

investing.com

Apple Falls on Report of Cut in iPhone Output Target Due to Chip Crunch

Investing.com – Apple stock (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock traded 0.7% lower in Wednesday’s premarket trading as concerns mount that the ongoing shortage of chips may finally come to hit production of iPhone13. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is likely to cut its projected iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 tipped to launch on October 25

FatShady, 58 minutes agowhatever floats your boat.What you're saying is: "I don't give a shit about facts". i have used phones for years without any security updates, nothing went wrong with them at all... Oh and I forgot to mention your rant over "dropping versions". When OS support lasts for...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung W22 5G officially announced in China

Man apple problem with selling is the fact that IOS is far worse than Android or Harmony. An... This Fold3 is premium because it's a game changer, not because it's got some Russian grifters running a money laundering scheme behind the brand name. If you think that's fancy, why not send some money to that nigerian prince while you're at it?
CELL PHONES
#Android Phones#Ios
gsmarena.com

Oppo folding phone specs leak

More foldables entering the market will hopefully drive the price down. I'm looking at ma... Foldables are the only exciting thing happening in a very stale mobile industry. I love foldable flip phones but I can see the practicality of the Z Fold types. I watched Dazed And Confused after...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

EU denies Apple allegations that moving to USB-C will stifle innovation

We must realize none of these standards last forever. Remember the 3.5 mm headphone jack? That... I think part of the reason earlier phones didn't have the 3.5mm jack is because phones weren't meant/capable nor targeted as media (consumption)-devices. Then came along the walkmans, N-series/Xpressmusic, etc not to mention larger screens (for that time), increased storage for all your files which helped push the adoption of the 3.5mm jack.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Apple iPhone 13 mini review

Sawsan — I like how everyone is ragging on the mini and it's "lackluster" sales but yet ... That's because plans to put 12 mini in production were already underway before the dismal 12 mini sales materialized, lol. That's why they're cancelling the iPhone 14 mini, lol. Rating0 |. z33496.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now rumored to launch on January 11

Yesterday Samsung surprised everyone by announcing an 'Unpacked part 2' event for October 20, adding its own contribution to what was already shaping up to be a pretty big week in terms of tech announcements - what with Apple and Google also hosting stuff then. One might have assumed that...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Canalys: Samsung shipped the most phones in Q3, but chip shortage caused market decline

Of course iphone would get updated fast, and they have pretty much a lot of bugs on their upda... No they are not "full of bugs". iOS 15 has been a bit more rocky, but nothing horribly broken. Users of new series have few more issues, but the rest is pretty tame. on XR only issue I have with Reddit not responding sometimes to back button which seems like app isn't playing well with iOS 15 since it's the only with issue. And I recently noticed Focus mode for Don't Disturb doesn't mirror even though it's enabled. It goes off on XR but not on AW5. And that's about it as far as bugs go on my end. Not exactly end of the world.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Apple iPad 9th gen (2021) vs Xiaomi Pad 5 video comparison

Personally, for me, I still find the previous 8th gen iPad 10.2 (2020) 128GB with A12 Bionic c... I think it's great we have this Xiaomi alternative. Samsung has been alone in the high-end Android tablet scene, ever since ASUS left the scene. To be frank, Android Tablets were in their high-point during Android 4.0-4.2, or between the years of 2012-2013.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ leak hints at wider displays with almost no bezels

Yes, and Sony does it best. A minimum amount of bezel around the display to contain all the se... I'm so upset that Sony has pulled out of our market. They really do march to the beat of their own drum. I've got an XZ-1 Compact that is in need of replacement, but alas I'm going to have to look at other brands. A massive shame, they even have the notification LED on their new Xperias. Ya know, all the useful and cool stuff Android used to have until the majority of phones became homogenised.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch commercials leak hours before unveiling

I'm surprising looking forward to these phones and to the Tensor chipset. Pixels look surprising refreshing this year. It appears as if they have gone for a complete new philosophy in design. Gone are the old and quirky looks with large bezels or notches. It still looks quirky but far more modern with a bezelless design. Hope the Tensor chip isn't a disaster with dual X2 and the 2 generations old mid cores. And I hope they've improved the battery life.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Weekly poll results: Android 12 loved for its looks more than its features

Android for smartphones. Windows for computers. Apple? No thanks. And no I'm not a hater.... LMFAO.. you’re clearly a hater as Apple remains supreme in the tablet market. iPads have no equals. Rating0 |. A16442. ssd. Really, you think the poll is skewed because of the switching platforms??? Why did...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Top 10 trending phones of week 41

Week 41 brought several new announcements, which shook up our trending chart. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max was finally dethroned by the newly announced OnePlus 9 RT, while another new phone - the Infinix Note 11 Pro rounds up the podium. The Redmi Note 10 Pro has to settle...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

vivo S10e goes official with 6.4-inch AMOLED, Dimensity 900 chip

Without much fanfare, vivo launched its S10e midranger in China. The phone packs a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for its 32MP selfie cam. It comes in three colors – White Gradient, Haze Blue and Glaze Black. The phone is listed as just 7.59 mm thick and 175 grams in weight.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Google October 19 event - what to expect

It's been a few years since Google had lined up a Pixel lineup this ambitious, but here we are, days away. The October 19 event will see Google return the Pixel line to flagship status after a hiatus in 2020 with the Snapdragon 765G-equipped Pixel 5. The Pixel line will also get back to a more conventional lineup of a regular, more reasonably sized model and a more expensive, plus-sized model.
CELL PHONES

