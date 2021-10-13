CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mowi praised, Cooke lambasted in seafood sustainability rankings

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeanwhile Cooke is the worst performing aquaculture company, scoring an abysmal 0.7 out of 100, putting it in 28th place. Its low ranking is "due to lack of disclosure on most key topics across all measurement areas" while it is also criticised for a lack of information relating to protecting basic human rights and ethical standards and its failure to disclose a sustainability strategy with time-bound targets.

blooloop.com

Red Sea Project partners with biotech firm to produce seafood sustainably

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has partnered with biotechnology firm Blue Planet Ecosystems (BPE) in order to produce seafood sustainably at the giga-project in Saudi Arabia. TRSDC, the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project, has signed memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with BPE. The company will provide...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
lastheplace.com

The Top Benefits of Eating Sustainable Seafood

The fisheries we choose to support can seriously affect our world. Read about the top benefits of eating sustainable seafood to support positive change. From various food sources to beautiful views, our oceans have always provided us with a bounty of resources that we need to survive. So it’s imperative for us to start treating this remarkable aspect of our planet with a kinder, more balanced approach. Being selective about the source of our seafood is an excellent place to start. Take a moment to read about the top benefits of eating sustainable seafood to understand why caring about where your food comes from is so crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Sustainability

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, sustainability was arguably the hottest topic in the label and package printing industry. The charge came from all corners, as consumers and brands have begun demanding more environmentally-friendly products, and converters and suppliers have gone to great lengths to acquiesce. With the supply chain challenges...
ENVIRONMENT
foodservicedirector.com

Dining teams keep diving into sustainable seafood

For the past year, Sheepscot Valley Regional School Unit 12 in Somerville, Maine, has partnered with Fishermen Feeding Mainers, a program run by the nonprofit Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, to provide sustainable seafood to students. Nutrition Director Michael Flynn dishes up whatever sustainable fish is caught, typically haddock, hake and...
FOOD & DRINKS
foodmanufacturing.com

PE Firm Acquires 3 Companies, Forms New Sustainable Seafood Platform ACS

WASHINGTON — ACON Investments, L.L.C. and its affiliates (ACON) announced Oct. 14 the formation of a new North American Sustainable Seafood Platform created by the simultaneous acquisitions and merger of Northern Wind Inc., Suncoast Seafood Inc., and Raymond O’Neill & Son Fisheries Ltd., to create Atlantic Sustainable Catch (ASC), a premium, sustainable seafood processor and distributor.
WASHINGTON, DC
thefishsite.com

Regal Springs adopts novel tilapia traceability system

Regal Springs is the world’s first tilapia producer to use traceability that integrates directly with the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification systems. This innovation is enabled by the Wholechain traceability system and has been designed in collaboration with BAP with the goal of enabling real time data monitoring for BAP’s certification.
AGRICULTURE
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Seafood Products

The Fish Peas plant-based seafood line is a new range of alternative products from the canned fish producer that will provide consumers with a way to incorporate an animal-free option into their diet. The products come in the form of spreads, salads and flakes, which are all crafted using yellow pea protein and come as a response to the growing demand for seafood-like alternatives. The yellow pea is reported by the brand to be one of the most sustainable plant proteins out there, which is based on its carbon footprint estimations when incomes to cultivation, processing, drying and waste management.
AGRICULTURE
thefishsite.com

Meet the farmer: Yarangjang Imchen

The 34-year-old entrepreneur started fish breeding five years ago and claims that the state has a huge potential in ornamental fish farming and that the government should look into creating more livelihoods in this sector. What’s your name, age, role and country of operation?. My name is Yarangjang Imchen, 34....
AGRICULTURE
thefishsite.com

Norway’s Bluegrove receives €3.5 million from EU to develop new fish welfare tech

Aquatech company Bluegrove competed with more than 800 companies from 30 different countries for financial support from the EIC. Bluegrove’s Welfare Shield technology specialises in early detection of health and welfare issues in farmed fish, allowing producers to take immediate action. This will help reduce the risk of disease outbreaks and lower treatment costs, while promoting healthy fish growth.
AGRICULTURE
thefishsite.com

NaturalShrimp’s CEO gives positive overview of shrimp RAS projects

CEO Gerald Easterling’s letter outlines progress at the company’s various RAS sites across the US, including one in Webster City, Iowa that is preparing to deliver weekly shrimp harvests. The barns, which are being retrofitted, have begun stocking and grow-out of shrimp after the company successfully integrated filtration equipment for the RAS. Easterling expects the retrofit to be complete with projected production capacity of 9,000 pounds per week by the second calendar quarter of 2022.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Sourcing Journal

Is Eco-Labeling Scheme Guilty of Greenwashing?

One critic of the European Union’s clothing eco-labeling scheme says it could be the “greatest greenwashing system on Earth.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ford Foundation to divest millions from fossil fuels

The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels, following similar investment decisions made by other sizable foundations in recent years.For years, climate activists have put pressure on endowed institutions -- like Ford -- to end their investments in fossil fuel companies. MacArthur Foundation another dominant player in the philanthropy world, and Harvard University both announced last month that their institutions would end investments in fossil fuel related companies.“As with any significant decision in a dynamic organization, this choice did not come without trade-offs,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Swisstex Direct: A World Leader in Sustainable Knit Fabric Dyeing and Finishing

As one of the world’s most technologically advanced dyeing and ﬁnishing operations, Swisstex Direct offers a one-stop solution with competitive pricing, superb quality and responsive customer service. Their expertise in knit fabrics extends to meticulous product development for the apparel and medical fabric industries. And Swisstex Direct is always ready to meet marketplace demands by creating original designs through research and anticipating color, construction and content trends. Swisstex Direct is wholly committed to protecting the planet for future generations by implementing new ways to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations. As a Bluesign System partner, it ensures its facilities meet industry...
APPAREL
The Motley Fool

China's Economic Growth Rattled by Energy and Real Estate Troubles

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The world's second largest economy has run into a Great Wall. China's National Bureau of Statistics announced Monday that the country's GDP grew...
BUSINESS
AFP

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

The burning question going into the Glasgow climate summit is whether major economies can, by 2050, reduce emissions enough to deliver a carbon neutral world in which humanity no longer adds planet-warming gases to the atmosphere. Less talked about -- but rising quickly on the climate agenda -- are tools and techniques to pull CO2 straight out of the air. Even scientists sceptical about its feasibility agree that without carbon dioxide removal (CDR) -- aka "negative emission" -- it will be very difficult to meet the Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming below two degrees Celsius. "We need drastic, radical emissions reductions, and on top of that we need some CDR," said Glen Peters, research director at the Centre for International Climate Research.
ENVIRONMENT
thefishsite.com

ThinkAqua: the new non-profit for small-scale farmers

ThinkAqua, a new aquaculture non-profit, aims to promote innovation among small-scale fish and shrimp producers around the world, as Anton Immink, its CEO, explains. Can you give us a brief insight into your aquaculture background?. I’ve built a career in international development projects in aquaculture and worked with amazing researchers,...
AGRICULTURE
thefishsite.com

Meet Cameroon's leading shrimp entrepreneur

Anastasie Obama has been named a FAO Food Hero for her efforts to sell Cameroonian shellfish locally and abroad. She is being recognised as part of the International Day of Rural Women marked annually on 15 October. Cameroon sits on the Atlantic coast where Western and Central Africa meet. It...
AGRICULTURE

