A Man for Every Mood in Artsy Finnish Canneseries Comedy 'Mister8'

By JD Linville
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Mister8,” a Finnish comedy series produced by It’s Alive Films, is set to make its international debut at Canneseries. In this meet cute turned meet-your-competition, Juho (Pekka Strang) pits himself against his love interest Maria’s (Krista Kosonen) seven other partners – one for each day of the week. Maria, a wealthy and powerful CEO, has each man comfortably under her control, until Juho uses his wits to weaponize jealousy in the ranks, and hilarity ensues.

www.lmtonline.com

