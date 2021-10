Because Android 12 OS is almost ready for public release, we can expect other OEMs to make similar announcements. ASUS, OnePlus, and Samsung are said to be releasing their own versions of Android 12. OPPO and Realme want to follow with ColorOS 12 and realme UI 3.0. Both are based on Android 12 so this means most phones out in the market will get the update soon. It seems that every year, OEMs are becoming more prepared every time a new Android build is introduced.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO