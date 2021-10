COLUMBUS — A high percentage of rejected voter registrations in three of Ohio's biggest counties is raising some red flags. According to the Election Administration and Voting Survey, in 2019 and 2020 a majority of online or in-person registrations in Ohio were accepted, while those registrations sent by mail, the Department of Motor Vehicles or public agencies were more likely to be rejected. Specifically, 18% of registrations from designated public agencies were not approved.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO