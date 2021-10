Last month, Realme GT Neo 2 launched in the Chinese market with a really impressive spec sheet for a phone with starting price well under $400 (when converted from Yuan). The phone has a 120Hz Samsung’s E4 AMOLED panel, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SOC, a 5,000mAh cell, and 65W fast charging. Now, the company is bringing that phone to India as the official launch in India is set to happen on the 13th of this month. This means we still have almost a week left for the launch.

