Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets updated CAD renders with dual-camera islands

You can still get your hands on what could be the last iteration of the Galaxy Note series. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is currently getting a 10 percent discount over at Amazon.com, which means that you can pick up an unlocked variant with 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM for $1,080. However, if you’re looking to get a newer Samsung device, you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that’s getting a 13 percent discount, which gets you $155 savings. This means that you will end up paying $1,045 for your new smartphone that features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 128GB storage, 12GB RAM, and one of the best cameras in the market with a 108MP primary shooter capable of recording 8K videos at 24fps.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO