Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets updated CAD renders with dual-camera islands

gsmarena.com
 5 days ago

This renders are also wrong. The periscope module needs more space. So, there has to be a long... If they are proportionally accurate (which I doubt since they're renders) it is possible as the lenses looks to be flush with the body. Rating0 |

www.gsmarena.com

technave.com

Dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might have been spotted

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra dummy units might have on spotted on YouTube, giving us a better look at how the upcoming smartphone could look like. While there is no information on Malaysia release date, it does give us a better idea of what to expect from the phone when it’s available in the global market.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Is the Galaxy S21 Ultra still worth it? Or should you wait for the S22 Ultra?

The Galaxy S22 Ultra should be three months away, assuming that Samsung will launch the series in January 2022. The phone will succeed the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which, as of this writing, remains one of the best smartphones ever made. But will the Galaxy S22 Ultra make the Galaxy S21 Ultra obsolete a few months from now? And more importantly, is it even worth buying the S21 model at the moment, knowing that the sequel is just around the corner? Or should you wait for the Galaxy S22 Ultra to arrive?
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S22 series' charging speed could be its biggest weakness

The Samsung Galaxy S22 trio has passed through 3C once again, revealing their charging speeds. Per the listing, all three phones support 25W charging. Samsung hasn’t pushed charging technology nearly as much as other smartphone companies. While the likes of Xiaomi and Oppo have lurched well past the 100W barrier, Samsung’s next flagships could still languish below the 30W mark. Three phones believed to be the Galaxy S22 trio recently passed through China’s 3C certification service (via WhyLab), this time shedding light on charging speeds for all three flavors.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 Ultra could get the Burgundy red color option

Leaks as rumors about the Galaxy S22 series just keep on coming. This time we have a tip coming from the famous leaker IceUniverse, concerning one potential color option for the Galaxy S22 Ultra - Burgundy red. IceUniverse posted on Twitter yesterday an image of a Burgundy red Galaxy S8...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE allegedly launching in January, Galaxy S22 series delayed?

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE isn’t as dead as we thought. Rumors suggested that Samsung had decided not to launch the more affordable variant of the S21 series because of the ongoing chip shortage. So, it was strange to see the allegedly canceled device pop up at the FCC. However, the latest information would help us understand the situation, as it explains that the S21 FE will still launch, just not as soon as we expected. And this would also affect the possible launch date of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra and more are on sale

You can still get your hands on what could be the last iteration of the Galaxy Note series. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is currently getting a 10 percent discount over at Amazon.com, which means that you can pick up an unlocked variant with 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM for $1,080. However, if you’re looking to get a newer Samsung device, you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that’s getting a 13 percent discount, which gets you $155 savings. This means that you will end up paying $1,045 for your new smartphone that features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 128GB storage, 12GB RAM, and one of the best cameras in the market with a 108MP primary shooter capable of recording 8K videos at 24fps.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy S22 reportedly delayed — here’s the possible launch date

The Samsung Galaxy S22 may arrive later in 2022 than expected, with the latest tip suggesting that the new Samsung Galaxy could arrive in late February. That’s according to SamMobile, which was reportedly tipped off that the Galaxy S22 will arrive February 28 and that the phone will be showcased at a Galaxy Unpacked event just before Mobile World Congress next year in Barcelona. If you’re getting feelings of nostalgia, that’s because Samsung used to do this in the past.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

A first look at the Samsung Galaxy S22 mold casing

There were plenty of rumours going around about the Samsung Galaxy S22 before it is launches. Here we spotted an aluminum mold casing of the device and it might look narrower. According to the leakers, the device may come with a bezel-less display and a handset is located on the top frame. The volume key and power buttons are located on the right side of the device, as the bottom will sport a speaker and a USB Type C-port. On the other hand, the rear camera housing is longer by comparing to the Galaxy S21. Besides that, the device might be powered by a 3700mAh battery which is 300mAh smaller than the previous model.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22's chipset could support ray tracing

A new leak suggests a Samsung Exynos chipset could get ray tracing tech, meaning the company’s next flagship phone series – the Samsung Galaxy S22, expected in early 2022 – could be powered by Exynos silicon with this feature. Ray tracing renders more dynamic (and true-to-life) lighting and reflections in...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung to produce 20 million Galaxy S22 series smartphones: Report

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its next gen Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. The lineup is set to launch in early 2022 and is expected to include three models. Now, a new report has suggested that the company is planning on producing 20 million units of the latest flagship phones.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Yet another source says Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a slot for S Pen, weird camera bump finalized

Samsung may have settled on a P-shaped camera bump for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, purported images and video of a dummy unit indicate. The South Korean company was apparently earlier considering two designs, including one with two strips of unequal lengths. None of the designs was particularly striking, and CoverPigtou claims Samsung has finalized the P-shaped camera island.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy S22 may still come with 25W wired fast charging

Much has been said about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series but we know more details will surface until the official product launch. It will happen in Q1 2022. Some are saying it will be February since in January, Samsung could be silently launching the Galaxy S21 FE after months of being delayed. The phone series consists of three different variants. There will be the regular Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Pro, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter will be more like the Galaxy Note.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 could sport a dual-sided fingerprint sensor

A new patent indicates that Samsung intends to equip its Galaxy Z Fold4 foldable phone with an under-display fingerprint sensor, but with a twist – it will be able to scan from both sides of the display. Now, the Z Fold3 was previously expected to come with an under-display fingerprint...
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Latest Galaxy S22 Ultra Renders Give Us a Glimpse of What the Flagship Could Look Like

The Galaxy S22 series will be announced in three months if things go according to the plan. However, most of the notable things about the phone, especially the S22 Ultra, have already been leaked numerous times. While Samsung is making a drastic change with the Galaxy S22 Ultra's design, it is safe to say that this will be the predominant element in the future.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Vivo X70 Pro Plus: Battle for the Crown of the Best Camera on Android

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra has held the throne of the best overall smartphone camera for most of 2021. But a new challenger has arrived in the form of the Vivo X70 Pro Plus, and it’s a major contender after having beaten the iPhone 13 Pro in our previous camera shootout. I took both of these overkill Android flagships around town and shot hundreds of samples over the past couple of weeks, and if a picture tells a thousand words, then I think we have enough images here to tell a long story.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE tipped to launch alongside Galaxy S22

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, it's tricky to tell if and when the rumored phones is coming, with the latest rumor noting the budget take on the Galaxy S21 will launch alongside the rumored Samsung Galaxy S22. That's going by a now-deleted tweet from often reliable...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Stunning Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra concept looks like the next Galaxy Note

When the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup debuts next year, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could be the replacement for the Galaxy Note line. We've already seen rumors that the S22 Ultra will have an integrated stylus, so you wouldn't have to buy the S Pen separately. And now a new set of renders shows how the design could look, complete with a flatter edge aesthetic and new camera layout.
CELL PHONES

