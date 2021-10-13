Epic Has Finally Admitted That Fortnite’s Impostors Mode Was “Inspired” By Among Us
Epic Games have come clean and admitted that the Impostors mode they added to Fortnite was inspired by Among Us. By “come clean” we mean that, after going “nah nah, can’t hear you” for two months they’ve finally admitted what was blatantly obvious to anyone with one functioning sense. Epic introduced Impostors back in August which, although it copied Among Us, the hugely popular multiplayer whodunnit, was much less fun to play.www.gamespew.com
