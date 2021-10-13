CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Epic Has Finally Admitted That Fortnite’s Impostors Mode Was “Inspired” By Among Us

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games have come clean and admitted that the Impostors mode they added to Fortnite was inspired by Among Us. By “come clean” we mean that, after going “nah nah, can’t hear you” for two months they’ve finally admitted what was blatantly obvious to anyone with one functioning sense. Epic introduced Impostors back in August which, although it copied Among Us, the hugely popular multiplayer whodunnit, was much less fun to play.

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Fortnite Gets Dead By Daylight-Inspired Nitefair Mode

Fortnite has added a new horror game mode called Nitefair as part of its spooky Halloween celebrations. Nitefair is inspired by Behaviour Interactive’s popular multiplayer horror game, Dead By Daylight. Nitefair is created by an indie game studio, Meta4 Interactive. In this game mode, six players have to escape from...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Does Back 4 Blood Have A Single-Player Mode?

Available now on PC and consoles, if you love shooting zombies you might be thinking about picking up Back 4 Blood. But does it have a single-player mode?. The answer is yes: while Back 4 Blood has been designed with co-op play in mind, it does indeed have a single player mode. You might not want to play it though, for a number of reasons.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best gaming Halloween costumes | Among Us, Fortnite, and more

As Halloween approaches, it’s time to start scouring the internet to find the most creative and fun costumes to wear during this fashion-fun holiday. And what better way to show your love of video games than by dressing up as your favorite gaming character, game, or peripheral? It’s Halloween, so be the gaming character you love instead of controlling it! It’s not every day that we receive compliments for walking around dressed as a Mortal Kombat ninja, a Final Fantasy boss, or a fan-favorite controller.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games
PC Gamer

Epic is reportedly considering a Fortnite movie

Somehow, the idea of a Fortnite movie hasn't surfaced until now. But that last barrier holding Epic's battle royale from total cultural saturation may soon fall, as the publisher has reportedly floated the idea of a feature-length Fortnite film. That news comes from a paywalled report from The Information (via...
VIDEO GAMES
wkml.com

The Fortnite Movie: Help Us All

The horror timeline could become a reality as Epic games is toying with the idea of a Fortnite movie. Also, we give a brief review of the day at Worlds. And we ask will McDonalds be the one to get Nintendo to capitulate on esports. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fortnite Trying to Make Up for Copying Among Us - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Epic Games appears to have buried the hatchet with Innersloth. In a new post on Twitter, the official Fortnite account joked about how Among Us "inspired us" and teased a collaboration with Innersloth. "Big fans!" Fortnite's account wrote. "We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?" The Among Us account responded enthusiastically, asking that Fortnite have "ur Agents contact our Cremates." So it sounds like the new partnership is set. Expect an announcement soon. Microsoft has revealed two new limited-edition Xbox Series X consoles featuring classic cartoon characters to celebrate the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The first is a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed console, and SpongeBob fits perfectly with the boxy shape of the Series X. The second features Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with "Turtle Power" written on the side of the console. The consoles also each come with controllers featuring the designs of the characters. Players have discovered a sequence-breaking moment in Metroid Dread that allows you to instantly defeat one of its early bosses if you find one of Samus' upgrades earlier than intended. Max has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Impostors Update: Innersloth Collaboration in v18.20 and new modes

Fortnite has released the recently updates patch notes of v18.20 and mentioned an Innersloth Collaboration as well. Fortnite Impostors Update revolve around the fact that this is the first time EPIC Games has credited the original idea creators behind their Impostors mode, and that is Innersloth. The article describes the blog that credits its rightful owners and also the upcoming Innersloth Collaboration along with new modes in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Fortnite’ acknowledges ‘Among Us’ in the latest update

‘Fortnite’ from Epic Games continues to be one of the biggest titles the industry has ever seen. Just when you think you’ve played enough, something will change and drag you back in, and one such addition to ‘Fortnite’ was called Imposters, and let’s be polite and say that it drew some… comparisons to another very popular game out there.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

After Adding A Social Deduction Mode To Fortnite, Epic Games And Among Us Could Be Partnering Up

Remember back in August when Innersloth, the developer of the hit social deduction game Among Us, took notice of the latest Fortnite update that clearly took some inspiration from their title? We sure do! Some "among" the Innersloth team noticed, too. Epic was pretty hush on the whole "inspiration" thing back then, but that silence was broken today when the two companies appeared to mend the fence and stop calling the other "sus" on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Epic Confirms Among Us Inspiration and Announces Collaboration

The dispute between InnerSloth - creators of Among Us - and Epic Games has come to an end. The creators of Fortnite proposed a cooperation between the two companies and officially admitted what they were inspired by while designing the Impostors mode. In August, the Impostors mode, heavily inspired by...
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite x Among Us Collaboration Teased In Twitter Dialogue

Fortnite and Among Us have teased a potential collaboration on Twitter. Fortnite Battle Royale’s newest game mode draws clear inspiration from the hit game from 2020 — Among Us. Dubbed “Imposters Mode,” Epic Games recreated the Among Us concept in Fortnite using its own reimagined style. Two teams — Agents and Imposters — have to work against each other to complete tasks and win the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Fortnite meets Among Us in latest crossover

In a shocking turn of events, Fortnite will cross over with Among Us in the near future. It’ll take place in Fortnite’s new Impostors Mode, which was a not-so-subtle tribute to the beloved social game. What started as an innocuous Twitter conversation between the Fornite and Among Us accounts might now be the latest triple-A crossover to land on Fortnite. We’ve got all the details on the Fortnite and Among Us crossover, so you can prepare for the mega-event.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Fortnite creators credit and tease collaboration with Among Us studio

Epic Games has hinted at a possible collaboration with Among Us creators Innersloth, after crediting the studio as the inspiration for a recently-added Fortnite mode. Despite the Impostors mode’s launch back in August, Epic only gave an official nod to its inspiration this week. The Fortnite v18.20 update acknowledged the team in its patch notes, stating the Impostors mode was “inspired by Among Us from Innersloth!”
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Does Back 4 Blood Have Split Screen or Local Co-op?

If you’re just about to jump into Back 4 Blood, you’re probably wondering if you can play locally with friends in split screen. Well, can you?. Sadly, the answer is no: Back 4 Blood doesn’t have split screen, or any form of local co-op. Let go of your dreams of playing with friends, huddled around the same TV.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy