Clarks Originals Gives Its Wallabee Cup Boot an Autumnal Makeover
British footwear stalwarts Clarks Originals has unveiled an all-over “Green Camo” take of its Wallabee Cup Boot silhouette for Fall/Winter 2021. An evolution of the brand’s archetypal Wallabee, this new take features a similar craft and identical materials, yet sits atop a slightly larger and more invasive cupsole. The upper — which is made from a soft and buttery leather — is doused in a modern “Green Camo” design and is met with contrasting brown strips which only enhances the shoe’s autumnal vibes.hypebeast.com
