Clarks Originals Gives Its Wallabee Cup Boot an Autumnal Makeover

The eyes are the window to the soul, and for many of us, those windows start to look like they need an upgrade by the time we hit adulthood. Because the skin around the eye is so thin, issues such as dehydration and discoloration have nowhere to hide and become visible faster than on other parts of the body. That means our eyes are often one of the first areas showing signs of aging, which seems like a cruel joke by nature. “The eyelid skin is the thinnest epidermis on the body, and right below the eyelid skin is a very...

SKIN CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO