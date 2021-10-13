CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarks Originals Gives Its Wallabee Cup Boot an Autumnal Makeover

Cover picture for the articleBritish footwear stalwarts Clarks Originals has unveiled an all-over “Green Camo” take of its Wallabee Cup Boot silhouette for Fall/Winter 2021. An evolution of the brand’s archetypal Wallabee, this new take features a similar craft and identical materials, yet sits atop a slightly larger and more invasive cupsole. The upper — which is made from a soft and buttery leather — is doused in a modern “Green Camo” design and is met with contrasting brown strips which only enhances the shoe’s autumnal vibes.

hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "Blue Bird" Officially Unveiled: New Photos

Jumpman has some incredible shoes planned for the next few months, especially with the Holiday season almost upon us. It's almost impossible to avoid the hype at this point, and if you are an avid sneaker collector then you have every reason to be excited right now. Even the female sneakerheads have a lot to be grateful for, as Jumpman is prepared to give them some exclusive colorways that are certainly perfect for those Winter months.
hypebeast.com

Crocs Gives Its All Terrain Clog a Camouflage Makeover

Following the release of thisisneverthat x Crocs camo-coated Classic Clogs, Crocs is back with another earth-toned colorway for the Classic All Terrain Clog. Dubbed the “Desert Camo M,” this outdoor-friendly clog is wrapped in Desert Chocolate-Chip camouflage in beige, khaki and brown. To offer more contrast to the neutral-toned silhouette, accents of red give way to the black adjustable Velcro straps for a modern look. To finish off the Classic All Terrain Clog, rugged outsoles are present for increased traction and padded support.
nintendowire.com

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp box art calls back to GBA original

Great box art can make a world of difference for a game. While it’s ultimately what’s inside that really counts, how else are you going to tempt people over that aren’t glued to every Nintendo Direct and social post? Thanks to updated retail listings, we’ve gotten a look at Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp’s box art; and while I’d call it eye-catching in its own right, it’s got even more pull for veterans of its grid based strategy.
hypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Jared Blake and Ed Be on the Clarks Wallabee and Air Jordan 9

Jared Blake and Ed Be are all about problem solving through design. As the co-founders of Lichen, Brooklyn’s buzziest interior design shop, Blake and Be do everything from sourcing rare secondhand furniture to crafting custom coffee tables that can be nestled into the confines of a New York City apartment.
SPY

Give Your Face a Youthful Makeover With a Night Time Eye Cream

The eyes are the window to the soul, and for many of us, those windows start to look like they need an upgrade by the time we hit adulthood. Because the skin around the eye is so thin, issues such as dehydration and discoloration have nowhere to hide and become visible faster than on other parts of the body. That means our eyes are often one of the first areas showing signs of aging, which seems like a cruel joke by nature. “The eyelid skin is the thinnest epidermis on the body, and right below the eyelid skin is a very...
hypebeast.com

Oakley Enlists The Shoe Surgeon For Vibrant Take On Its Coyote Boot

Oakley has built on its recent link-up with Antonia by enlisting the expertise of The Shoe Surgeon for an exclusive take on its epochal Coyote boot silhouette. With an aim of empowering the next generation of streetwear creators through its designs, the Coyote Utility, as it’s been dubbed, has been transformed from its more modest original state, and has been elevated with a custom-stitched iteration of Oakley’s “O” motif. A sign of the brand’s ongoing evolution, each boot arrives complete with subtle The Shoe Surgeon branding on the upper, and orange plasti dip soles.
Hypebae

Glossier Gives Its Hoodie a Sage Green Makeover

For its latest product drop, Glossier has redesigned its GlossiWEAR hoodie with a new, fall-ready sage green colorway. Officially dubbed the Embroidered Soft Sage Hoodie, the silhouette boasts a slightly oversized fit and is dressed in a deep green hue. The front is emblazoned with the brand’s signature logo, while an embroidered smile wave is placed on the back. As a final touch, a small jacquard G-logo patch can be found on the left arm sleeve. For extra warmth, the inside is made of fleece material and the front comes with a pocket pouch.
Financial Times

Give blazers the bold shoulder this autumn

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. There’s a touch of irreverence in the air this season in the form of blazers so oversized they seem to poke fun at the concept of workwear. At Isabel Marant, an ivory double-breasted jacket so large it was worn as a dress was styled with wine-coloured cowboy boots and a tasselled bag as part of a collection that combined ’80s power dressing with cowgirl cool. Yohji Yamamoto super-sized a slouchy black tweed jacket and paired it with ripped leggings and combat boots for a gothic feel. At Roksanda, extra-baggy suits came in sherbet tones of mint and camel, fuschia and burnt sienna or in sporty grey jersey – an easy-going, upbeat take on the back-to-the-office suit. And at Louis Vuitton a frothy pale-pink gown layered underneath a monochrome blazer riffed on the theme of “coming home from the party in a borrowed jacket”.
hypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Simon “Woody” Wood and the Nike Air Force 1

Known in the sneaker industry simply as “Woody,” Simon Wood is an OG who loves to tell stories. That’s why his imprint, Sneaker Freaker, has become known for its anthological books that dive deep into the realms of footwear history — further than anyone has ever gone before. 2018’s The...
hypebeast.com

BEAMS and Paperboy Paris Team Up on a Minimal Reebok Club C Legacy

Fresh off a collaboration with the iconic Eames Office, Reebok has partnered up with BEAMS and Paperboy Paris on a minimal Club C legacy. Unlike the Eames collab, which features a number of pattern-heavy silhouettes, the Paperboy x BEAMS iteration is stripped of all color. The Parisian hotspot’s doodle logo is seen on the tongue, along with replacing the Reebook logomark on the base. Similarly on the back heel, Reebok’s logo can be found written on the heel tab in Paperboy’s pencil-thin typeface.
hypebeast.com

Nike Dunk High Surfaces With "Sail" Uppers and Gum Bottoms

When you have a catalog of models as impressive as , there’s almost always room to reintroduce the classics to the modern generation in an effort to create a new trendy wave. And right now, the model that is soaking up all of the attention is the Dunk, which as far as we’re concerned does not seem like it will be slowing down its frenzy of releases in the foreseeable future. For the ladies, the Swoosh is crafting a new Nike Dunk High “Sail/Gum” colorway, and it has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
hypebeast.com

Red Wing Heritage Gives Its Classic Moc an All-Weather GORE-TEX Update

Since its inception in the early 1950s, Red Wing Heritage’s Classic Moc has become an icon in the world of outdoor-friendly boots. Equipped with a durable rubber sole, high shafts and Goodyear welt, the silhouette was deemed as functional as it was protective. Now, standing the test of time more...
hypebeast.com

A Closer Look at Oakley’s Striking "Neon" Coyote Boots

Oakley’s Coyote Boot has had quite the October. After linking up with Italian boutique Antonia for an earth-inspired rework earlier this month, the U.S. label tapped The Shoe Surgeon for a duo of vibrant takes of the multifaceted silhouette. Now, for its latest installment, the Coyote Boot is given a...
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 1 LV8D Elevated "Bred"

Continuing to offer takes on the beloved Air Jordan 1, Jordan Brand is now set to introduce the Air Jordan 1 LV8D Elevated. The women’s exclusive model reimagines the AJ1 Low with a chunky sole for a platform shoe look. Expected to debut in the iconic “Bred” colorway, the shoe...
hypebeast.com

notwoways' OG Sneaker Returns in Vibrant "saphfire" Colorway

The London-based emerging sneaker label notwoways has returned for Fall/Winter 2021, re-introducing its OG silhouette that debuted in August last year with a new take, dubbed “saphfire.”. Last year’s “exuberance” iteration kicked off notwoways’ sell-out success, and this silhouette now appears in a mixture of “Coastal Blue/notwoways Orange/Sapphire/Ice.” The brand’s...
hypebeast.com

Balenciaga Presents Its Avant-Garde Bulldozer Mini Boot

Demna Gvasalia‘s Balenciaga has taken a dark turn as of late, and its latest piece of Fall/Winter 2021 footwear is no exception. Dubbed the Bulldozer Mini Boot, this design is more of a slip-on bootie if anything and is made from a mixture of vegetal calfskin leather and thick rubber, with the latter making up that unmissable sole unit.
hypebeast.com

Supreme x The North Face Fall 2021 Collaboration

Following the drop of its Nike Cross Trainer Low collab, Supreme is continuing its major collaboration series its latest release with The North Face for Fall 2021. Preparing for the colder weeks ahead, the range is led by a Coldworks 700-Fill Down Parka, Steep Tech Jacket, Steep Tech Fleece Jacket and Steep Tech Pant that introduces a bold branding pattern. Accompanying items include a Hooded Sweatshirt, T-Shirt, Steep Tech Backpack and Steep Tech Headband that finish cold-weather looks. The entirety of the range will be offered in two contrast colorways and a multicolor design.
hypebeast.com

SKATEDELUXE Teases a New Nike SB Blazer Mid Collaboration

While the Blazer Mid has received a colorful mix of mosaic-inspired designs throughout the past few months, the. SB team has teamed up with SKATEDELUXE to tease a new collaboration pair looking to debut anytime soon. Constructed with an all-black suede upper, a mini Swoosh touches on the side of...
